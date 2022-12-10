https://sputniknews.com/20221210/state-department-saddened-by-death-of-us-journalist-grant-wahl-covering-world-cup-in-qatar-1105293542.html

State Department Saddened by Death of US Journalist Grant Wahl Covering World Cup in Qatar

State Department Saddened by Death of US Journalist Grant Wahl Covering World Cup in Qatar

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department is saddened to hear of the death of CBS sports journalist Grant Wahl in Qatar while covering the World Cup... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T07:20+0000

2022-12-10T07:20+0000

2022-12-10T07:20+0000

sport

football

journalist

death

fifa world cup 2022

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105293225_0:0:614:346_1920x0_80_0_0_7fcee1237199025f847abd039a3aa569.png

The United States is engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible, Price added.US Soccer also released a statement on Wahl’s death, highlighting his coverage and passion for the sport. Wahl’s belief in the power of football to advance human rights will remain an inspiration, the statement said.Earlier in the World Cup, Wahl was temporarily blocked from entering Ahmad bin Ali Stadium for the US Men’s National Soccer Team’s game against Wales for wearing a shirt with a rainbow and soccer ball amid attempts by Qatari authorities to restrict pro-LGBT demonstrations.Grant Wahl’s brother, Eric Wahl, posted a video on Instagram* claiming that the journalist collapsed while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands, and later died after being transferred to a hospital, according to American media.Eric Wahl, who identifies as gay, also claimed that Grant received death threats and that he believes his brother was killed. The Instagram account has since been made private.On Monday, Wahl wrote that he had been sick for approximately 10 days and received antibiotics after getting diagnosed with bronchitis, according to Bleacher Report. Wahl also confirmed he tested negative for COVID-19, the report said.Wahl’s wife, Celine Gounder, said via Twitter that she is "in complete shock" about her husband’s passing and thankful for the support she has received.*Instagram and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia over extremist activities.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

death of us journalist grant wahl, sports reporter dies in qatar, journalist dies coveing world cup, footbal journo dies