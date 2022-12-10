https://sputniknews.com/20221210/serbia-to-ask-nato-mission-to-allow-deployment-of-serbian-security-forces-in-kosovo--vucic-1105335482.html

Serbia to Ask NATO Mission to Allow Deployment of Serbian Security Forces in Kosovo -Vucic

"In accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244, we will send a request to the KFOR commander to arrange for the deployment of the Serbian army and police contingent in Kosovo and Metohija," Vucic said in his address to the nation and read out the relevant paragraph of the Security Council resolution.The government's official decision on sending the request to the KFOR command will be made on Monday, the Serbian leader said.Vucic also alleged that Kosovo authorities will apply for European Union (EU) membership on December 15 in violation of previous agreements, including one made in Washington."Pristina will formally apply for EU membership on December 15 with great fanfare in Brussels," Vucic said in his address to the nation.He noted that the upcoming application would be "a bad idea."Vucic added that he would send a letter to the heads of the five EU countries that do not recognize Kosovo's independence, namely Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Slovakia and Romania, stressing that EU regulations stipulate that only European states can apply for EU membership, a condition the self-proclaimed republic does not meet.

