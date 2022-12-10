International
Russia's Gazprom Set Historical Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China on Friday
Russia’s Gazprom Set Historical Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China on Friday
Russia’s Gazprom Set Historical Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China on Friday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday that it increased the daily supply of Russian gas to China at the request of Beijing, and on... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
Moscow boosted its gas deliveries to China after the EU joined the anti-Russian sanctions in response to the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine.Gazprom signed a second long-term contract with China's CNPC in early February 2022 for exports via the Far Eastern route. The deal stipulates increasing supplies to 48 billion cubic meters per year. Taking into account the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and its continuation through Mongolia (the Soyuz Vostok pipeline), gas exports to China can be boosted by another 50 billion cubic meters per year.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday that it increased the daily supply of Russian gas to China at the request of Beijing, and on Friday a new historical record for daily deliveries was recorded.

"On December 9, Gazprom set a new historical record for daily deliveries of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. The excess of Gazprom's daily contractual obligations under the gas purchase and sale agreement amounted to 16.4%," the company said on Telegram.

Moscow boosted its gas deliveries to China after the EU joined the anti-Russian sanctions in response to the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine.
Gazprom signed a second long-term contract with China's CNPC in early February 2022 for exports via the Far Eastern route. The deal stipulates increasing supplies to 48 billion cubic meters per year. Taking into account the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and its continuation through Mongolia (the Soyuz Vostok pipeline), gas exports to China can be boosted by another 50 billion cubic meters per year.
