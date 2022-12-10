https://sputniknews.com/20221210/russian-diplomat-pristina-increases-police-presence-in-northern-kosovo-as-situation-grows-tense-1105288415.html

Russian Diplomat: Pristina Increases Police Presence in Northern Kosovo as Situation Grows Tense

Russian Diplomat: Pristina Increases Police Presence in Northern Kosovo as Situation Grows Tense

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Kosovar authorities are constantly increasing the presence of police forces in the Serb-populated northern part of Kosovo, which... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T01:27+0000

2022-12-10T01:27+0000

2022-12-10T01:23+0000

world

kosovo

serbia

political crisis

russian ambassador

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100093785_305:0:1585:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ea79d1afcf4f3a22b352d7831f0a6e15.jpg

"Pristina is methodically and obstinately increasing its police presence in the north of Kosovo," the diplomat said on social media.According to the Russian ambassador, the West is doing nothing to prevent the escalation of the situation, instead using it to exert pressure on the Serbian government.On Tuesday, representatives of the Kosovo Electoral commission, accompanied by police, forced their way into and vandalized municipal election commissions in the Serb-populated towns of Zubin Potok, Leposavic, and northern Kosovska Mitrovica. Air-raid sirens and firecrackers were heard throughout the towns, and videos of concerned citizens circulated on social networks.On Thursday, local media reported that more than 200 Kosovar armed special unit police officers, accompanied by armored equipment, had entered and blocked the Serb-inhabited Kosovska Mitrovica city in the north of Kosovo. Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said the increased presence of police forces in Kosovska Mitrovica was necessary to ensure public safety following "repeated violent attacks by criminal groups against our institutions and citizens in that area."Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani had previously scheduled early municipal elections in the Serb-inhabited north of Kosovo for December 18. Serbian political representatives, who had previously left all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, declared a boycott

https://sputniknews.com/20221206/borrell-eu-has-presented-final-text-of-proposal-for-normalization-of-kosovo-serbia-ties-1105119660.html

kosovo

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kosovo, serbia, political crisis, russian ambassador