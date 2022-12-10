https://sputniknews.com/20221210/report-harrys-disrespect-to-queen-may-have-damaged-his-ties-with-william-forever-1105290285.html
Report: Harry's 'Disrespect' to Queen May Have Damaged His Ties With William Forever
It's “unlikely” Prince William will make up with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, because he is thought to be angry about Prince Harry allegedly showing “disrespect” toward Queen Elizabeth II while she was alive, a UK news outlet has reported.The outlet cited the Prince of Wales’ unnamed friends as saying that a Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan, the first three episodes of which were released on Thursday, will do little to change William’s mind.According to the friends, the 40-year-old heir to the throne remains especially frustrated over so-called Megxit, the moniker given the decision by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step away from their roles as active members of the Royal Family in 2020.“The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes. On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge,” they argued.The source apparently referred to the Netflix series, in which Harry, in particular, accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and colluding with a media that purportedly wanted to “destroy” Meghan. The Duke of Sussex also argued that the royal family is “part of the problem” when it comes to racism in the UK.The source's claims come after Prince William revealed that on the day the Netflix show was released, his close friend died in Kenya and that he had other matters on his mind due to the tragedy.The UK media outlet reported in this vein that the Prince of Wales has not watched the Netflix documentary yet, “but is likely to do so at some point.”After Harry and Meghan gave up their senior royal roles in 2020, they moved to the US to live an independent life in California. In March 2021, they splashed waves among the royalty with their tell-all interview to Oprah.The Sussexes specifically shed light on the inner workings of Buckingham Palace and lashed out at the royal family, with Meghan alleging that during hard times they refused to protect her from attacks from the UK media and claiming that a member of the royal household made racist remarks about the skin color of her firstborn baby.
Report: Harry's 'Disrespect' to Queen May Have Damaged His Ties With William Forever
