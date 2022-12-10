https://sputniknews.com/20221210/police-use-tear-gas-against-moroccan-fans-in-paris-1105336143.html

Police Use Tear Gas Against Moroccan Fans in Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) - Police used tear gas and stun grenades against Moroccan fans in the French capital, who were celebrating their team's advance to the FIFA... 10.12.2022

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday, becoming the first African team to ever advance to the tournament’s semifinals.After Morocco’s victory, fans of the national team traditionally took to the streets of Paris, car horns were heard throughout the city. On the Champs-Elysees avenue, fans were chanting slogans and many police officers were deployed, some with water cannons.On Saturday night, police started to disperse Moroccan fans gathered on the Champs-Elysees. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades against them and some arrests were made, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the scene.In the upcoming Wednesday semifinal World Cup match, Morocco will play against France, which beat England 2-1 on Saturday evening, becoming the last team to advance to the semifinals.

