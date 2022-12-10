https://sputniknews.com/20221210/moscow-calls-on-finland-to-bring-those-responsible-for-burning-russian-flag-to-justice-1105328065.html
Moscow Calls on Finland to Bring Those Responsible for Burning Russian Flag to Justice
Moscow Calls on Finland to Bring Those Responsible for Burning Russian Flag to Justice
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow demands that Finland bring to justice people who burned the Russian flag in early December during mass marches in Helsinki, the... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-10T12:59+0000
2022-12-10T12:59+0000
2022-12-10T13:00+0000
russia
russia
finland
flag burning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099568697_0:333:909:844_1920x0_80_0_0_ce4b1c9645b1811d3ce39e590890ed69.jpg
The ministry also called on Finnish authorities to bring perpetrators of desecration to justice.According to the Foreign Ministry, on December 6, during the mass marches held in Helsinki in connection with Finland's Independence Day, a group of people burned the Russian national flag.
russia
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099568697_0:248:909:929_1920x0_80_0_0_83e433ac246ba61fb229b8ab70c86352.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moscow calls on finland to punish protesters for burning russian flag
moscow calls on finland to punish protesters for burning russian flag
Moscow Calls on Finland to Bring Those Responsible for Burning Russian Flag to Justice
12:59 GMT 10.12.2022 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 10.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow demands that Finland bring to justice people who burned the Russian flag in early December during mass marches in Helsinki, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry made a diplomatic demarche with regard to the Finnish side, stating that such actions are considered by Moscow as an unprecedented and unacceptable act of desecration of the state symbol of our country," the ministry said.
The ministry also called on Finnish authorities to bring perpetrators of desecration to justice.
"Finnish authorities are requested to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice and take measures to prevent such extremist acts in the future," it added.
According to the Foreign Ministry, on December 6, during the mass marches held in Helsinki in connection with Finland's Independence Day, a group of people burned the Russian national flag.