https://sputniknews.com/20221210/moscow-calls-on-finland-to-bring-those-responsible-for-burning-russian-flag-to-justice-1105328065.html

Moscow Calls on Finland to Bring Those Responsible for Burning Russian Flag to Justice

Moscow Calls on Finland to Bring Those Responsible for Burning Russian Flag to Justice

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow demands that Finland bring to justice people who burned the Russian flag in early December during mass marches in Helsinki, the... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T12:59+0000

2022-12-10T12:59+0000

2022-12-10T13:00+0000

russia

russia

finland

flag burning

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099568697_0:333:909:844_1920x0_80_0_0_ce4b1c9645b1811d3ce39e590890ed69.jpg

The ministry also called on Finnish authorities to bring perpetrators of desecration to justice.According to the Foreign Ministry, on December 6, during the mass marches held in Helsinki in connection with Finland's Independence Day, a group of people burned the Russian national flag.

russia

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow calls on finland to punish protesters for burning russian flag