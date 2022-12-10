International
LIVE: Football Fans Arrive at Al Thumana Stadium for Morocco-Portugal Quarterfinal World Cup Match
Moscow Calls on Finland to Bring Those Responsible for Burning Russian Flag to Justice
Moscow Calls on Finland to Bring Those Responsible for Burning Russian Flag to Justice

12:59 GMT 10.12.2022 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 10.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankThe Russian flag is flying at the entrance to the Khakhovskaya thermal power plant in the Kherson region.
The Russian flag is flying at the entrance to the Khakhovskaya thermal power plant in the Kherson region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
