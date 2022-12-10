Man Detained in Latvia for Setting Up Broadcasting of Russian TV Channels, Reports Say

International
Breaking: Residential Bloc Explosion in Jersey, UK Kills One, 12 Missing, Reports Say
During the investigation, it was established that the man had been providing television connection and service for almost 100 households in the Riga region for a long time, the report said.Police officers found and confiscated equipment for setting up a TV signal, access code cards of Russian satellite TV provider Tricolor, TV successors, computer equipment and telephones, payment cards, and accounting documents, the report added.The detainee may receive up to two years in prison or community service and a fine under the article "violation of copyright or related rights".The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly interfered with the work of the Russian media on their territory. In particular, since June 9, the last 80 Russian TV channels have stopped broadcasting in Latvia.
latvia, russian media, "illegal television", latvian man detained for russian tv channels, watching russian tv, latvian police state
09:36 GMT 10.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / ILMARS ZNOTINSFormer Latvian SS legion members and their relatives walk to the Monument of Freedom accompanied by riot police on March 16, 2008 in Riga.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man was detained in the Latvian capital of Riga on suspicion of setting up "illegal television" in homes, local media reported on Saturday, citing the police.
During the investigation, it was established that the man had been providing television connection and service for almost 100 households in the Riga region for a long time, the report said.
Police officers found and confiscated equipment for setting up a TV signal, access code cards of Russian satellite TV provider Tricolor, TV successors, computer equipment and telephones, payment cards, and accounting documents, the report added.
The detainee may receive up to two years in prison or community service and a fine under the article "violation of copyright or related rights".
The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly interfered with the work of the Russian media on their territory. In particular, since June 9, the last 80 Russian TV channels have stopped broadcasting in Latvia.
