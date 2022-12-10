LIVE UPDATES: Germany and France Should Pay People of Donbass for Years of War, Duma Head Says

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, as Ukraine boosted its attacks against the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
Russia began targeting Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, following Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.
The strikes are being carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
Last month, Ukrainian authorities claimed that around half of the country's energy system had been put out of service by the strikes.