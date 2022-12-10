https://sputniknews.com/20221210/house-republicans-eager-to-see-elon-musk-testify-for-biden-probe-1105333593.html

House Republicans Eager to See Elon Musk Testify for Biden Probe

House Committee on Oversight and Reform ranking member James Comer (R-KY) praised Elon Musk for “doing a great service” to the committee and the United States... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

US House Republicans are looking to have Elon Musk testify before the House Oversight Committee over the congressional probe into the affairs of the Biden family.During an interview with a US newspaper, Republican congressman and ranking member of the Oversight Committee James Comer (who is also expected to become the committee’s next chairman) said he had reached out to Musk via “backchannels” regarding the matter.He praised Musk for “doing a great service to the Oversight Committee and America by disclosing all of the emails and correspondence between the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee and Twitter.”Comer also told the newspaper that the committee intends to seek the testimony of former senior officials at Twitter, such as Jim Baker and Vijaya Gadde, adding that they would be subpoenaed if it comes to that.This comes as Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter’s new owner, released numerous internal Twitter communications that, among other things, seem to suggest the social media platform’s leadership essentially helped censor the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.Last month, House Republicans announced a formal probe into the Biden family’s business activities.The announcement was made not long after the Republicans managed to narrowly wrest control over the House of Representatives from the Democrats in this year’s midterm elections.At the time, Comer said the committee Republicans had “uncovered evidence of federal crimes committed by and to the benefit of members of the president’s family,” including transgressions such as violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

