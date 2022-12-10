https://sputniknews.com/20221210/griner-bout-prisoner-swap-involved-complex-trade-offs-in-us-political-circles---reports-1105335614.html

On Thursday, the US and Russia exchanged Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap. Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges. Griner was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.Many Justice Department officials resisted the idea of exchanging Bout seven years before his planned release from prison, former and current officials told the newspaper.Bout has repeatedly denied accusations of arms smuggling, conspiring to murder US citizens and financially supporting terrorism.According to Washington Post sources, the most painful aspect of the swap was Washington's failure to secure the release of former US Marine Paul Whelan, sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in a Russian prison for spying.Over the past months, State Department officials had advocated a one-for-two prisoner exchange, which was supposed to include both Griner and Whelan. However, Moscow refused to go along with such a deal unless alleged former colonel Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a life sentence in Germany for purportedly murdering former Chechen fighter Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was also released.Germany reportedly signaled to the US that Krasikov's release would be "a non-starter," a US official told the newspaper.

