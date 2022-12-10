https://sputniknews.com/20221210/football-fans-gather-in-london-for-england-france-quarterfinals-of-2022-world-cup-1105327180.html
Football Fans Gather in London for England-France Quarterfinals of 2022 World Cup
Football Fans Gather in London for England-France Quarterfinals of 2022 World Cup
The winner of the match would face team Morocco, after it managed to defeat Portugal earlier in the day. In the meantime, Argentina and Croatia will clash in another semifinal match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sputnik is live from London, as Britons are gathering in the fan zone to watch quarterfinal World Cup match, featuring England against the current champions - France. The English team earlier won its Round of 16 match against Senegal, scoring 3 goals against the African champions. Meanwhile, France bested Poland 3-0.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Football Fans Gather in London for England-France Quarterfinals of 2022 World Cup
The winner of the match would face team Morocco, after it managed to defeat Portugal earlier in the day. In the meantime, Argentina and Croatia will clash in another semifinal match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Sputnik is live from London, as Britons are gathering in the fan zone to watch quarterfinal World Cup match, featuring England against the current champions - France. The English team earlier won its Round of 16 match against Senegal, scoring 3 goals against the African champions. Meanwhile, France bested Poland 3-0.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!