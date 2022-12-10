International
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Football Fans Gather in London for England-France Quarterfinals of 2022 World Cup
Football Fans Gather in London for England-France Quarterfinals of 2022 World Cup
The winner of the match would face team Morocco, after it managed to defeat Portugal earlier in the day. In the meantime, Argentina and Croatia will clash in...
Sputnik is live from London, as Britons are gathering in the fan zone to watch quarterfinal World Cup match, featuring England against the current champions - France. The English team earlier won its Round of 16 match against Senegal, scoring 3 goals against the African champions. Meanwhile, France bested Poland 3-0.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
Fans gather in London fan zone for England vs France World Cup match
Fans gather in London fan zone for England vs France World Cup match
Football Fans Gather in London for England-France Quarterfinals of 2022 World Cup

18:54 GMT 10.12.2022
England fans celebrate their team's third goal as they watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran being shown at the BUDX FIFA Fan Festival at Outernet in London on November 21, 2022. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
