https://sputniknews.com/20221210/football-fans-gather-in-london-for-england-france-quarterfinals-of-2022-world-cup-1105327180.html

Football Fans Gather in London for England-France Quarterfinals of 2022 World Cup

Football Fans Gather in London for England-France Quarterfinals of 2022 World Cup

The winner of the match would face team Morocco, after it managed to defeat Portugal earlier in the day. In the meantime, Argentina and Croatia will clash in... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T18:54+0000

2022-12-10T18:54+0000

2022-12-10T18:54+0000

2022 fifa world cup

england

france

football fans

football

fifa world cup 2022

2022 world cup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105329605_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c1fa548bfc2d1ca7f95a8f22c8dbd4c8.jpg

Sputnik is live from London, as Britons are gathering in the fan zone to watch quarterfinal World Cup match, featuring England against the current champions - France. The English team earlier won its Round of 16 match against Senegal, scoring 3 goals against the African champions. Meanwhile, France bested Poland 3-0.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

england

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fans gather in London fan zone for England vs France World Cup match Fans gather in London fan zone for England vs France World Cup match 2022-12-10T18:54+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

england-france quarterfinals of 2022 world cup