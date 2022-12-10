https://sputniknews.com/20221210/first-meeting-of-international-group-for-world-without-nuclear-weapons-to-begin-in-japan-1105290445.html

First Meeting of International Group for World Without Nuclear Weapons to Begin in Japan

First Meeting of International Group for World Without Nuclear Weapons to Begin in Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons (IGEP) will start in Japan's Hiroshima... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T05:35+0000

2022-12-10T05:35+0000

2022-12-10T05:35+0000

world

japan

hiroshima

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105290139_0:158:3071:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_c2232482976eae4bfe3cc52615d8de09.jpg

Fifteen representatives from nuclear and non-nuclear powers will take part in the discussions to elaborate a concrete plan on the realization of the concept of a world without nuclear weapons.The discussions will be chaired by Shiraishi Takashi, a representative of Japan’s Prefectural University of Kumamoto. Russia will be represented by Director of the Center for Energy and Security Anton Khlopkov.Former US President Barack Obama and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are expected to address the forum in video format.The international gathering will last through Sunday.

hiroshima

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, international group for world without nuclear weapons, hiroshima, non-nuclear powers, non-proliferation,