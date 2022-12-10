International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221210/first-meeting-of-international-group-for-world-without-nuclear-weapons-to-begin-in-japan-1105290445.html
First Meeting of International Group for World Without Nuclear Weapons to Begin in Japan
First Meeting of International Group for World Without Nuclear Weapons to Begin in Japan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons (IGEP) will start in Japan's Hiroshima... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-10T05:35+0000
2022-12-10T05:35+0000
world
japan
hiroshima
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105290139_0:158:3071:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_c2232482976eae4bfe3cc52615d8de09.jpg
Fifteen representatives from nuclear and non-nuclear powers will take part in the discussions to elaborate a concrete plan on the realization of the concept of a world without nuclear weapons.The discussions will be chaired by Shiraishi Takashi, a representative of Japan’s Prefectural University of Kumamoto. Russia will be represented by Director of the Center for Energy and Security Anton Khlopkov.Former US President Barack Obama and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are expected to address the forum in video format.The international gathering will last through Sunday.
hiroshima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105290139_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b54b62ea5ac722b541dd1a357573c99.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, international group for world without nuclear weapons, hiroshima, non-nuclear powers, non-proliferation,
japan, international group for world without nuclear weapons, hiroshima, non-nuclear powers, non-proliferation,

First Meeting of International Group for World Without Nuclear Weapons to Begin in Japan

05:35 GMT 10.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILIP FONGPeople gather beside the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, commonly known as the atomic bomb dome, to watch paper lanterns being released on the Motoyasu River to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima on August 6, 2022.
People gather beside the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, commonly known as the atomic bomb dome, to watch paper lanterns being released on the Motoyasu River to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima on August 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / PHILIP FONG
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons (IGEP) will start in Japan's Hiroshima on Saturday.
Fifteen representatives from nuclear and non-nuclear powers will take part in the discussions to elaborate a concrete plan on the realization of the concept of a world without nuclear weapons.
The discussions will be chaired by Shiraishi Takashi, a representative of Japan’s Prefectural University of Kumamoto. Russia will be represented by Director of the Center for Energy and Security Anton Khlopkov.
Former US President Barack Obama and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are expected to address the forum in video format.
The international gathering will last through Sunday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала