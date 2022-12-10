https://sputniknews.com/20221210/cameroonian-footballer-wearing-russian-flag-on-his-boots-shares-his-world-cup-experience-1105291550.html

Cameroonian Footballer Wearing Russian Flag on His Boots Shares His World Cup Experience

Cameroonian Footballer Wearing Russian Flag on His Boots Shares His World Cup Experience

Cameroon national team midfielder Gael Ondua, who entered the World Cup’s football field with images of the Russian and Cameroonian flags on his boots, gave an exclusive interview for Sputnik Africa and shared his experience from the competition.Sputnik: You have just returned from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where you played for the national team - the greatest achievement and dream of any soccer player. How do you feel?Gael Ondua: Yes, indescribable feelings. In that sense, I think it's a childhood dream come true to play in such a competition. I think somewhere there I feel this joy and fervor of having played it. But on the other side, a little sadness in the sense that we could have gone to the next stage. But unfortunately, it didn't happen, so I feel a little bit of regret. I think any high-level athlete would like to go far and see what is happening in this whole tournament in general. That is about it. I feel frustrated because I think we had a group capable of going further. But fate and the God of soccer decided otherwise. But from the point of view of my career, it's a dream come true.Sputnik: You played in Qatar wearing cleats with two national flags: Cameroon and Russia. Why did you decide to display the Russian flag? How did the team react? Were there any questions from FIFA or other officials in this regard?Ondua: The two flags on my cleats, Russia's and Cameroon's, I have been playing with them for a long time. And I think it's not a question of this day or this World Cup competition. And I would like to add here that my love for Russia is unlimited. Because it was Russia that made me a man of today. It was Russia that gave me a career. It was Russia that gave me a bigger family and friends. As my parents always taught me from a young age, you should always be grateful. And I think it's a sign of gratitude for what this country has done for me that I continue to do it to the end. So it is a tradition for me that I think is irrevocable, and has been with me for a long time. Even on the national team, people know about it. It has never been a problem. We never had to discuss it, even at this point, because I think this is something normal. As it happens also with other players, it is because it is not a subject to discuss. It is the performance that prevails here and not all the things that are going on around [about this]. And not all the stories that have been made all around this topic.Sputnik: At the 1990 World Cup, Cameroon reached the quarterfinals under Soviet coach Valery Nepomnyashchy. It was the highest achievement for the Cameroon national team, which more often than other African teams made it to the final stage of the World Cup. Do you now see possibilities for resuming such soccer cooperation between Cameroon and Russia?Ondua: The 1990 World Cup, I was not yet born, but I heard about it from my dad. That period was magical for the Cameroon team, where Mr. Valery managed to bring the national team of Cameroon to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. That said, we had an incredible team in that period. With the legendary Roger Milla. So I also want to thank Mr. Valery, who sent me a message of support before I went to the World Cup in Qatar. I was very flattered to have the support of such people considered legendary in Cameroonian soccer. So, as far as relations between Russia and Cameroon are concerned, I think that everything is possible and both countries can grow further in this respect.Moreover, it is possible to have this strong relationship between Cameroon and Russia, knowing that on both sides, there are great specialists in Cameroon and in Russia too. I speak since I know the school, the academic bases through which I passed. And what I know is that on the Cameroonian side, too, there are enough good specialists. I think that if this relationship can be made, it could be beneficial for both countries.Sputnik: If we look at the attitude to soccer in Cameroon and in Russia, what similarities and what differences would you note?Ondua: As far as Cameroon's approach to soccer is concerned, I think they are identical. There are not too many big differences, just in the infrastructure. That is the minor problem. However, in terms of the performance of the players, I think it is a bit the same.Sputnik: Who are your idols in Cameroon, African, Russian, and world soccer?Ondua: To be honest, I don't like to name anyone as an idol. For me, the idol I have is God. The next person I admire is my father. After that, there are Pele the King, Lev Yashin, Roger Milla, Streltsov, Maradona, Samuel Eto'o, Rigobert Song. They are many. It would be my great pleasure to be able to play with them and to train with them. I would also mention at least Pavlyuchenko, Lassana Diarra, and many others.Sputnik: Have you thought about what you are going to do after your professional sports career ends? Would you like to return to Russia and use your knowledge of Russia and Africa to develop relations between the countries?Ondua: Russia is already my second home. That is why after every season I go home to Moscow and try to spend the holidays with my friends and family. After my soccer career, I dream of creating an academy, a soccer academy in Russia. I could not play for the Russian national team. But the kids are as much a part of my academy. For me, to play in the Russian national team and win a big trophy, that is my ardent dream. And I also think of opening a special school in fundamental sciences, from kindergarten to 11th grade. If time would allow me to extend this school experience also to Cameroon. And because there are many things in Cameroon where the strengthening of economic, cultural, social and human efforts will benefit both countries. And this is true for Cameroon and Russia. I take an example in health and social housing. An experience that has impressed me a lot in Russia. The level of organization and expertise is very high. This is something that I would like Russia to share with Cameroon, because I know that it will be beneficial for both Cameroon and Russia. So, this is kind of my post-career plan. Why not do it while still being on the field?

