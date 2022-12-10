https://sputniknews.com/20221210/brittney-griner-released-in-us-russian-prisoner-exchange-1105283413.html
Brittney Griner Released in US-Russian Prisoner Exchange
Brittney Griner Released in US-Russian Prisoner Exchange
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia.
Brittney Griner Released in US-Russian Prisoner Exchange
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia.
Dr. John Dombrowski - Pain Management DoctorLuther Mercer - China Expert & CEO of Community LIFTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystCamila Escalante - JournalistKris Ruby - CEO of Ruby Media GroupAngie Wong - Political CommentatorIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Dr. John Dombrowski about the pros and cons of practicing euthanasia since Canada provides euthanasia services so loosley.Later in the hour, Luther Mercer joined the team to discuss the latest news coming out of the bilateral meeting between the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi leaders in Riyadh.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Mark Sleboda the prisoner swap between basketball player Brittney Griner and Russian Viktor Bout and the way the mainstream media have portrayed both prisoners.Later in the second hour, Camila Escalante spoke to Fault Lines about what has been happening in Peru’s Governmental Palace. The country’s first female president, Dina Boluarte, took office after Pedro Castillo was ousted by the Peruvian Congress.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Kris Ruby about the release of the #Twitterfiles containing information about the Hunter Biden laptop censorship.Later in the hour, Angie Wong joined Fault Lines to talk about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the ongoing investigation by the House Committee over her attendance at the Met Gala in New York, NY.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Brittney Griner Released in US-Russian Prisoner Exchange
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the prisoner swap between the US and Russia.
Dr. John Dombrowski - Pain Management Doctor
Luther Mercer - China Expert & CEO of Community LIFT
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Camila Escalante - Journalist
Kris Ruby
- CEO of Ruby Media Group
Angie Wong - Political Commentator
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with Dr. John Dombrowski about the pros and cons of practicing euthanasia since Canada provides euthanasia services so loosley.
Later in the hour, Luther Mercer joined the team to discuss the latest news coming out of the bilateral meeting between the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi leaders in Riyadh.
In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Mark Sleboda the prisoner swap between basketball player Brittney Griner and Russian Viktor Bout and the way the mainstream media have portrayed both prisoners.
Later in the second hour, Camila Escalante spoke to Fault Lines about what has been happening in Peru’s Governmental Palace. The country’s first female president, Dina Boluarte, took office after Pedro Castillo was ousted by the Peruvian Congress.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Kris Ruby about the release of the #Twitterfiles containing information about the Hunter Biden laptop censorship.
Later in the hour, Angie Wong joined Fault Lines to talk about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the ongoing investigation by the House Committee over her attendance at the Met Gala in New York, NY.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.