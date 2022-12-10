https://sputniknews.com/20221210/brittney-griner-released-in-us-russian-prisoner-exchange-1105283413.html

Brittney Griner Released in US-Russian Prisoner Exchange

Brittney Griner Released in US-Russian Prisoner Exchange

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T09:55+0000

2022-12-10T09:55+0000

2022-12-10T09:55+0000

fault lines

twitter

joe biden

xi jinping

china

saudi arabia

canada

euthanasia

justin trudeau

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105283243_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7c8dee79919839b3f946445c472f9514.png

Brittney Griner Released in US-Russian Prisoner Exchange On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia.

Dr. John Dombrowski - Pain Management DoctorLuther Mercer - China Expert & CEO of Community LIFTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystCamila Escalante - JournalistKris Ruby - CEO of Ruby Media GroupAngie Wong - Political CommentatorIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Dr. John Dombrowski about the pros and cons of practicing euthanasia since Canada provides euthanasia services so loosley.Later in the hour, Luther Mercer joined the team to discuss the latest news coming out of the bilateral meeting between the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi leaders in Riyadh.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Mark Sleboda the prisoner swap between basketball player Brittney Griner and Russian Viktor Bout and the way the mainstream media have portrayed both prisoners.Later in the second hour, Camila Escalante spoke to Fault Lines about what has been happening in Peru’s Governmental Palace. The country’s first female president, Dina Boluarte, took office after Pedro Castillo was ousted by the Peruvian Congress.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Kris Ruby about the release of the #Twitterfiles containing information about the Hunter Biden laptop censorship.Later in the hour, Angie Wong joined Fault Lines to talk about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the ongoing investigation by the House Committee over her attendance at the Met Gala in New York, NY.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

saudi arabia

canada

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

twitter, joe biden, xi jinping, china, saudi arabia, canada, euthanasia, justin trudeau, hunter biden, aoc, brittney griner, peru, met gala, аудио