African Officials Praise Single Air Transport Market Initiative in Africa
African officials who took part in a five-day International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiation Event in Abuja, Nigeria this week praised the initiative to establish a single air transport market in Africa.During his closing speech, the minister for aviation of the event's host country, Hadi Sirika, confirmed that Africa had agreed to implement a Single Air Transport Market (SAATM) on the continent.According to Sirika, SAATM is a flagship project of a development initiative called “African Union Agenda 2063,” which also plays a key role in accelerating the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision – a treaty establishing a framework for the liberalization of air transport services between African countries.Seychelles Minister for Transport Anthony Derjacques, for his part, stated that air transportation will not only boost air traffic, but also stimulate the economy and create new jobs.Meanwhile, Mohamed Rahma, director of the Air Transport Bureau at the International Civil Aviation Organization, noted that the initiative will “improve social and economic needs, expand markets and state collaborations across the world.”Earlier, the African Union indicated that over 30 African nations with a total population of over 600 million people had committed to and signed the initiative.On November 14, 17 African countries decided to implement the initiative's test run and open their air markets without conditions. Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Africa, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Zambia, Niger, and Gabon were among these countries. At the same time, according to local media outlets, there is some pushback against the initiative from small airlines, who believe it will benefit large carriers while leaving them behind.
African Officials Praise Single Air Transport Market Initiative in Africa

15:53 GMT 10.12.2022
A Kenya Airline plane, the first International flight to land at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport, is welcomed by water canons salute after Kenya airways has resumed flights, in Nairobi, Kenya Saturday Aug. 1, 2020
A Kenya Airline plane, the first International flight to land at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport, is welcomed by water canons salute after Kenya airways has resumed flights, in Nairobi, Kenya Saturday Aug. 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
© AP Photo / Khalil Senosi
Olga Borodkina
Single Air Transport Market aims to promote Africa’s social, economic, and political integration, as well as to enhance trade and tourism connections on the continent.
African officials who took part in a five-day International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiation Event in Abuja, Nigeria this week praised the initiative to establish a single air transport market in Africa.
During his closing speech, the minister for aviation of the event's host country, Hadi Sirika, confirmed that Africa had agreed to implement a Single Air Transport Market (SAATM) on the continent.
According to Sirika, SAATM is a flagship project of a development initiative called “African Union Agenda 2063,” which also plays a key role in accelerating the implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision – a treaty establishing a framework for the liberalization of air transport services between African countries.

“This is in the spirit of actualizing Agenda 2063 which will unify and integrate Africa and connect its people, future and posture… Aviation ought to play its role in connecting our markets, places, friends and families among others,” he pointed out.

Seychelles Minister for Transport Anthony Derjacques, for his part, stated that air transportation will not only boost air traffic, but also stimulate the economy and create new jobs.
Meanwhile, Mohamed Rahma, director of the Air Transport Bureau at the International Civil Aviation Organization, noted that the initiative will “improve social and economic needs, expand markets and state collaborations across the world.”
Earlier, the African Union indicated that over 30 African nations with a total population of over 600 million people had committed to and signed the initiative.
On November 14, 17 African countries decided to implement the initiative's test run and open their air markets without conditions. Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Africa, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Zambia, Niger, and Gabon were among these countries.
At the same time, according to local media outlets, there is some pushback against the initiative from small airlines, who believe it will benefit large carriers while leaving them behind.
