https://sputniknews.com/20221210/200000-bangladeshi-protesters-call-for-new-elections-as-violence-grows--report-1105330490.html

200,000 Bangladeshi Protesters Call for New Elections as Violence Grows – Report

200,000 Bangladeshi Protesters Call for New Elections as Violence Grows – Report

On Tuesday, security forces stormed the headquarters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in a raid that left at least one person dead and... 10.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-10T14:09+0000

2022-12-10T14:09+0000

2022-12-10T14:10+0000

world

bangladesh

rally

protesters

government

opposition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105325737_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1fcea9ef060b3a0994857c092b5dc67f.jpg

Scores of supporters of Bangladesh’s main opposition party, BNP, have taken to the streets in the capital Dhaka to say “no” to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed’s government and call for new elections.A protest rally took place earlier on Saturday at the Golapbagh sports ground, where the crowd chanted “Sheikh Hasina is a vote thief”, among other slogans.During the event, all seven BNP MPs announced their resignation from parliament, something that is expected to leave parliament completely controlled by the government.BNP claimed that about 200,000 protesters took part in the rally, while Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruq Ahmed said that the Golapbagh venue could only hold around 30,000 people.Swapan apparently referred to the previous two general elections in Bangladesh that were reportedly rigged by the government, which rejects the allegations.The Saturday rally came a day after two BNP leaders were detained on allegations of inciting violence, arrests that in turn followed Tuesday’s raid by security forces on the BNP headquarters, which left at least one person dead and more than 60 wounded. The BNP earlier claimed that almost 2,000 party activists and supporters had been detained since November 30.Also on Tuesday, 15 Western embassies issued a joint statement, urging Bangladesh authorities to allow free expression, peaceful assembly and fair elections, with the UN making a similar call shortly after.Yamini Mishra, director of South Asia Regional Office at Amnesty International, for her part, argued that recent violence in Bangladesh showed that its authorities “have very little regard for the sanctity of human life and sends a chilling message that those who dare to exercise their human rights will face dire consequences.”With Bangladesh expected to hold national elections in 2023, the opposition says that the vote should be preceded by the creation of a non-political and neutral caretaker government.

https://sputniknews.com/20221109/imf-announces-a-45-bln-bailout-deal-with-bangladesh-amid-dipping-forex-reserves-1103933235.html

bangladesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

a protest rally in dhaka, 200,000 people reportedly took to streets in dhaka, bangladesh's main opposition party bnp, growing violence in bangladesh