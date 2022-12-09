https://sputniknews.com/20221209/wnba-star-released-in-prisoner-swap-zelensky-time-man-of-the-year-peru-president-arrested-1105258470.html

WNBA Star Released in Prisoner Swap; Zelensky Time Man of the Year; Peru President Arrested

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested and replaced by a right-wing government with extensive ties to Western power centers. 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss WNBA star Brittney Griner. WNBA Star Brittney Griner has been released from Russia in a prisoner swap. Also, Angela Merkel calls for diplomacy though she appears to be a principal force in causing the conflict in Ukraine.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested and replaced by a right-wing government with extensive ties to Western power centers. Also, Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez is sentenced to six years in a move reminiscent of the lawfare actions against Rafael Correa and Lula De Silva.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss foreign policy. We discuss the possibility and likely outcome of a third world war. Also, new information has come out about the JFK assassination, and Antony Blinken is threatening Sudanese who go against US policy in their nation.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China is making changes in its zero-COVID policy in response to protests and there are cracks in the US alliance intended to confront and confound the growth and interests of China.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The World Cup demonstrated that the Israel-Palestine issue is central to the Muslim world. Also, Washington is rejecting an international investigation into the Israeli killing of an Al Jazeera journalist.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the rail worker legislation. Democrats joined with the GOP to crush the rights of rail workers. Also, the Democratic party seems to have a different set of priorities after the midterm elections.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss crackdowns on freedom. A British town has started instituting a form of climate change lockdown. Also, the GOP is looking to investigate Twitter, and a new spyware firm is threatening the phones of citizens worldwide.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the new world order. Decolonization and multipolarity are at the center of a newly formed world order.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

