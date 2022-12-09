https://sputniknews.com/20221209/why-we-need-to-practice-solidarity-with-international-labor-struggles-1105257019.html

Why We Need to Practice Solidarity With International Labor Struggles

Why We Need to Practice Solidarity With International Labor Struggles

Important Developments In Latin America, South Korean Truckers Remain On Strike, NYC Construction Workers Face Dangerous Conditions 09.12.2022

Why We Need To Practice Solidarity With International Labor Struggles Important Developments In Latin America, South Korean Truckers Remain On Strike, NYC Construction Workers Face Dangerous Conditions

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ollie Vargas, writer and journalist with Kawsachun News to discuss the coup against former President Pedro Castillo in Peru and how things reached that point, why Castillo’s government has been in peril since nearly the beginning because of his alliances with centrist parties, and the conviction of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on charges of fraud and corruption and the lawfare campaign against her.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jia Hong from Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss strikes by truck drivers in South Korea over pay and working conditions as the cost of living continues to climb, how the Yoon Suk-yeol administration has responded to the strike and attempted to break it, and why it’s important to learn about and stand in solidarity with labor struggles around the world as the labor movement in the US grows.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss deaths of non-unionized construction workers in New York City and the dangerous conditions they have to deal with, why New York Governor Kathy Hochul has still not signed a bill that would increase fines on the companies that put workers in these conditions, and how New York’s never-ending growth comes at the cost of the well-being of its working class immigrant workers.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss how Joe Biden stabbed rail workers in the back by forcing them to adopt a contract they rejected, the strike by New York Times reporters and the state of the news media as propaganda arms for their investors, the Georgia Senate runoff and how those results may provide a window into how the 2024 presidential election may look, and slipping support among Americans for endless aid to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

