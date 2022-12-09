https://sputniknews.com/20221209/us-must-negotiate-paul-whelans-release-from-russia-before-end-of-year---ex-us-ambassador-1105260349.html

US Must Negotiate Paul Whelan's Release From Russia Before End of Year - Ex-US Ambassador

US Must Negotiate Paul Whelan's Release From Russia Before End of Year - Ex-US Ambassador

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States must make an effort to negotiate US citizen Paul Whelan's release from Russia before the end of the year, former US... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T03:36+0000

2022-12-09T03:36+0000

2022-12-09T03:36+0000

americas

paul whelan

prisoner exchange

bill richardson

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/23/1079412306_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_cc63ca29933785eecb83a077ed06644d.jpg

"Now we got to concentrate on Paul Whelan, and I think we have to make an effort to get him out before the end of the year," Richardson told CNN on Thursday.Earlier in the day, Richardson's spokesperson told Sputnik that the ambassador is hoping to meet with Russian officials in the coming weeks to resume talks on Whelan's release.Richardson said he is optimistic that Whelan can be freed but underscored that the worsening relations between the United States and Russia have been affecting the negotiations.On Thursday, Russia released US women's basketball player Brittney Griner from prison in exchange for the United States releasing Russian businessman Viktor Bout. The latter was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for alleged arms dealing.In June 2020, a Moscow court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage. Whelan has denied the charges but did not challenge the court’s verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange.

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

paul whelan, prisoner exchange, bill richardson, russia