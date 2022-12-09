https://sputniknews.com/20221209/tory-mp-wants-to-strip-sussexes-of-royal-titles-amid-harry--meghan-premiere-1105261806.html

Tory MP Wants to Strip Sussexes of Royal Titles Amid ‘Harry & Meghan’ Premiere

Tory MP Wants to Strip Sussexes of Royal Titles Amid ‘Harry & Meghan’ Premiere

The Netflix documentary series was earlier billed as something that exposes “the full truth” behind Harry and Meghan’s life with the UK’s royal family. In the... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

Conservative MP Bob Seely has announced plans to table legislation in a bid to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles, referring to the first part of a Netflix documentary about the couple that was released on December 8.The MP added that he was going to propose the so-called Private Members’ Bill at the beginning of next year so that the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act can be amended.If passed, the document will allow the lawmakers to vote on a resolution authorizing the Privy Council to downgrade Harry and Meghan’s royal status. As for the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act, it was used to remove honors from those who supported German forces in the First World War.In a separate interview with another British media outlet, Seely also lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying that “If Harry and Meghan had integrity and wanted to practice what they preach – if they think the Royal Family is so awful, why do they use Royal titles when it benefits them?”He insisted that “it is the decent thing for them to do to voluntarily give up their titles. If they don't, I think there are various people trying to put down Bills helping them to do that.”The remarks came after the first three episodes of the six-part mini-series titled “Harry & Meghan” were released by Netflix on Thursday, with the second batch expected to be released next week. The first part of the series focuses on purported collusion between Buckingham Palace and the press as well as fresh allegations of racism within the royal family.In one episode of the documentary, Harry is seen claiming that there is “a huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family, who are ostensibly “part of the problem” as far as racism in Britain is concerned.Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family have remained tense since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. In their first appearance since they quit their royal duties, the couple told Oprah that the Buckingham Palace disregarded Meghan's psychological well-being during her pregnancy, as she was near-suicidal.The couple also argued that one of the senior royals expressed "concerns" about the skin color of their son Archie, and accused the palace of failing to protect Meghan from “racist” attacks from the British press.The Sussexes left the UK in March 2020 to relocate to the US, where they decided to start a "simple life" in a posh mansion with their son Archie, later welcoming their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, in June 2021.

