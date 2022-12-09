https://sputniknews.com/20221209/south-africas-eskom-kicks-off-construction-of-countrys-first-battery-energy-storage-facility-1105269011.html

South Africa's Eskom Kicks Off Construction of Country’s First Battery Energy Storage Facility

South Africa's Eskom Kicks Off Construction of Country’s First Battery Energy Storage Facility

This article is about South Africa's Eskom Group kicking off construction of the country’s first energy storage facility at Msunduzi and Impendle municipalities in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal.

2022-12-09T11:44+0000

2022-12-09T11:44+0000

2022-12-09T11:45+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

power

electricity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105269204_274:0:3824:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec96778a73bac896cc3fbe725187ea9.jpg

South Africa's Eskom Group kicked off construction of the country’s first energy storage facility at Msunduzi and Impendle municipalities in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.The construction of the facility, which is going to be fulfilled under the Eskom Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, should take between seven months and a year, according to the government-owned national power utility.The capacity of the energy storage is expected to be about 8MW, equivalent to 32MWh of distributed electricity, which is sufficient to power a town such as Howick with its 22,000 population for at least four hours. It is set to be charged from the main grid via Eskom’s Elandskop substation.The facility is said to be part of the first phase of Eskom’s BESS project, which will see approximately 199MW additional capacity installed equivalent to 833MWh of distributed battery storage plants at eight Eskom Distribution substation sites across South Africa. The second phase of the project is planned to include 144MW of storage capacity, equivalent to 616MWh, set to be distributed through four substations and one transmission facility.Eskom, which produces approximately 95% of South Africa's electricity, said that the total capacity of the two-phase BESS project is expected to exceed 1,440MWh per day and a 60MW PV capacity, making it the largest BESS in the country. The first phase of the project is planned to be finished by the end of June 2023, while the second is projected to be accomplished by the end of 2024.

https://sputniknews.com/20221121/measures-under-way-to-end-power-cuts-claims-south-african-official--1104506782.html

africa

southern africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

south africa's eskom, south africa, eskom, energy, power, electricity,