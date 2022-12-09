https://sputniknews.com/20221209/russia-praises-role-of-saudi-arabia-and-uae-in-bout-griner-prisoner-swap-with-us-1105272605.html

Russia Praises Role of Saudi Arabia and UAE in Bout-Griner Prisoner Swap With US

Russia Praises Role of Saudi Arabia and UAE in Bout-Griner Prisoner Swap With US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia praises Saudi Arabia and the UAE for helping to carry out the exchange of Russian businessman Viktor Bout for US basketball player... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T12:25+0000

2022-12-09T12:25+0000

2022-12-09T12:36+0000

russia

uae

russia

us

brittney griner

viktor bout

prisoner swap

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105273021_0:0:1066:600_1920x0_80_0_0_a9cc410801ebf061aea275a13cf805cd.jpg

When asked whether these states can contribute to the exchange of someone for US citizen Paul Whelan, the official said that "if necessary, the secret services will continue their work."Griner, a WNBA player, was arrested earlier this year at Sheremetyevo airport, when Russian customs officers found cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner said she was aware that possession of drugs is banned in Russia, adding that she did not intend to violate the law. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576) in August.Russia released Griner from prison in exchange for the United States releasing Bout on Thursday. The latter was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for alleged arms dealing. Bout strongly denied the charges, with Moscow also saying that his arrest in Thailand and subsequent extradition to the US was a "kidnapping" of a foreign national by Washington.

uae

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bout, griner, prisoner swap, prisoners exchange, exchange of russian businessman viktor bout for us basketball player brittney griner