Putin on Griner-Bout Exchange: FSB Achieved Results, Intel Contacts on Prisoners Swap Continue

According to the Russian president, other prisoner exchanges are possible.Griner was arrested in February when she tried to bring cannabis oil into Russia in her luggage. The basketball player said she was aware that drug possession is banned in Russia, but claimed she had no intention to break the law. A Russian court sentenced her to nine years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576) in August.Russia released Griner from prison in exchange for the United States releasing Bout on Thursday. The latter was serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for alleged arms dealing. Bout strongly denied the charges, with Moscow also maintaining his innocence and calling Bout's arrest a "kidnapping" of a foreign national by Washington.

