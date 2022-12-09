https://sputniknews.com/20221209/more-than-one-in-three-germans-expect-decline-in-income-in-2023---1105270383.html

More Than One in Three Germans Expect Decline in Income in 2023

More Than One in Three Germans Expect Decline in Income in 2023

The European economies have been hit by an inflation and cost-living crisis, triggered by the Covid pandemic and reinforced by anti-Russian sanctions. 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T12:12+0000

2022-12-09T12:12+0000

2022-12-09T12:12+0000

energy crisis in europe

fuel shortage

poverty

germany

food

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105272070_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_e0b560e698d4dd2d5e7b454cd41147d2.jpg

Roughly 42% of Germans expect their revenues to decline amidst soaring inflation and the looming menace of recession next year. According to a new survey carried out by Deutschland Trends, low income people and the residents of the former East Germany are most pessimistic. One in two German citizens with a monthly income less than 1,500 euros fears that his income will decline even more. This fear is shared by 49% of Eastern Germans.Germany is not alone – all Europe is facing crisis, triggered by the Covid pandemic and exacerbated by anti-Russian sanctions. European Central Banks estimate that this year annual inflation in the Eurozone will reach 8.1% and at least 5.5% in 2023. Millions of Europeans live on the brink of fuel poverty due to skyrocketing energy prices.This situation isn't limited to mainland Europe. Some residents of Wales, one of the poorest regions of the UK, have reportedly had to eat pet food in the wake of the cost-living crisis. Last month, the cost of food in Wales rose 12% compared to November 2021. Inhabitants of richer British regions are also cutting costs – they plan to spend less on Christmas presents, social events and even food. The FTSE 350 Retailers Index dropped 32% this year – the biggest fall since 2008. Right now the British economy is facing inflation that is nearing its four-decade-high.Economists have stressed the obvious many times: European economies are highly dependent on Russian hydrocarbon supplies and the prospect of finding a meaningful substitute looks dim. As if the situation was not difficult enough, strict sanctions are backfiring and ordinary people are suffering most.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

what is the reason of energy crisis in europe, fuel poverty, inflation, recession, cost of living