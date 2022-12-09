LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Target LPR With HIMARS Missiles

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics called for help amid Ukrainian attacks.
Moscow began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. Russia has been targeting power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts are issued in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
Last month, Ukrainian authorities claimed that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.