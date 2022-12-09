International
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Griner Returns to US, Xi in Saudi Arabia, Peru’s President Arrested
Griner Returns to US, Xi in Saudi Arabia, Peru’s President Arrested
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress, and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried subpoenaed by Congress.
Griner Returns to U.S., Xi in Saudi Arabia, Peru’s President Arrested
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress, and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried subpoenaed by Congress.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the prisoner swap of Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout, the turmoil in Peruvian politics as President Castillo is arrested and replaced, an analysis of Castillo’s replacement Dina Boluarte, and the recent conviction of Argentine Vicepresident Cristina Kirchner, as well as Kovalik’s recent trip to Russia and Donetsk.Saudi scholar, writer and public speaker Ali Al Ahmed discusses Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Saudi Arabia, the increasing rift between Washington and Riyadh, and Iran’s first execution related to the nationwide uprising.Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses auditing the Department of Defense, a pattern of power station attacks, Trump’s legal team uncovering more classified documents in his possession, the DOJ weighing in on a lawsuit against social media platforms over their content, the ongoing Twitter Files saga, and AOC’s ethics investigation.Community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses hurdles that non-citizen veterans face, the ongoing fight by the Biden Administration to repeal a pandemic-era rule that allows for increased border migrant expulsions, a 14-year high in immigrants becoming citizens, and how Washington State's widespread digital surveillance is countering their commitments to being a sanctuary for immigrants and reproductive rights.The Misfits also discuss DeSantis overtaking Trump in Republican voter polls, Congress saying Dan Snyder gave ‘misleading’ testimony, and further probes into FTX continue.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Griner Returns to US, Xi in Saudi Arabia, Peru’s President Arrested

09.12.2022
Political Misfits
Griner Returns to U.S., Xi in Saudi Arabia, Peru’s President Arrested
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress, and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried subpoenaed by Congress.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the prisoner swap of Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout, the turmoil in Peruvian politics as President Castillo is arrested and replaced, an analysis of Castillo’s replacement Dina Boluarte, and the recent conviction of Argentine Vicepresident Cristina Kirchner, as well as Kovalik’s recent trip to Russia and Donetsk.
Saudi scholar, writer and public speaker Ali Al Ahmed discusses Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Saudi Arabia, the increasing rift between Washington and Riyadh, and Iran’s first execution related to the nationwide uprising.
Political cartoonist, columnist, and author Ted Rall discusses auditing the Department of Defense, a pattern of power station attacks, Trump’s legal team uncovering more classified documents in his possession, the DOJ weighing in on a lawsuit against social media platforms over their content, the ongoing Twitter Files saga, and AOC’s ethics investigation.
Community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses hurdles that non-citizen veterans face, the ongoing fight by the Biden Administration to repeal a pandemic-era rule that allows for increased border migrant expulsions, a 14-year high in immigrants becoming citizens, and how Washington State's widespread digital surveillance is countering their commitments to being a sanctuary for immigrants and reproductive rights.
The Misfits also discuss DeSantis overtaking Trump in Republican voter polls, Congress saying Dan Snyder gave ‘misleading’ testimony, and further probes into FTX continue.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
