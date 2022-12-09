https://sputniknews.com/20221209/french-regulator-expects-gas-situation-in-eu-to-be-much-worse-in-winter-of-2023-2024-1105270111.html

French Regulator Expects Gas Situation in EU to Be Much Worse in Winter of 2023-2024

French Regulator Expects Gas Situation in EU to Be Much Worse in Winter of 2023-2024

PARIS (Sputnik) - Gas supplies to the European Union will remain limited in the coming years, with the energy situation expected to be even tighter in the... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T11:27+0000

2022-12-09T11:27+0000

2022-12-09T11:27+0000

energy crisis in europe

sanctions

france

europe

eu

russian gas

gas

energy crisis

cre

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105330/35/1053303507_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_096e406b323e63f72dcfdc87f2fecee5.jpg

The CRE chief believes France will cope with limited gas supplies this winter, but it must carefully prepare for the 2023-2024 heating season.Western countries and their allies have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The West has responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.In October, the European Commission proposed a new package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which includes mandatory joint purchases of 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas. The measure is designed to fill EU storage facilities by the winter of 2023-2024, establish a mechanism to limit excessively high prices at the TTF, Europe's main trading hub for natural resources, and create a price benchmark for the LNG market.

france

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

energy crisis in europe, eu, france, cre, russian gas, french energy regulator