Europe Faces Economic Peril as China and Saudi Arabia Expand Relations

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the state... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

Europe faces economic peril as China and Saudi Arabia expand relations On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the state visit of Chinese officials to Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Gomaa - Journalist, experienced in US & Middle Eastern AffairsAlex Schadenberg - Euthanasia Prevention Coalition Canada Executive DirectorTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mohamed Gomaa about the Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit with Saudi leaders as there is doubt about the Biden administration's commitment to the Middle East.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Alex Schadenberg the extensive lax euthanasia practices in Canada including people and veterans with mental conditions.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Ted Rall about Twitter founder Jack Dorsey urging Elon Musk to release the Twitter Files about Hunter Biden laptop censorship. Elon Musk has already fired lawyer James Baker related to the files.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

