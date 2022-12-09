https://sputniknews.com/20221209/europe-faces-economic-peril-as-china-and-saudi-arabia-expand-relations-1105250045.html
Europe Faces Economic Peril as China and Saudi Arabia Expand Relations
Europe Faces Economic Peril as China and Saudi Arabia Expand Relations
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the state... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-09T09:03+0000
2022-12-09T09:03+0000
2022-12-09T09:03+0000
fault lines
twitter
joe biden
xi jinping
china
saudi arabia
canada
euthanasia
justin trudeau
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105249899_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3801b9816ec1beb8707d2d894c465727.png
Europe faces economic peril as China and Saudi Arabia expand relations
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the state visit of Chinese officials to Saudi Arabia.
Mohamed Gomaa - Journalist, experienced in US & Middle Eastern AffairsAlex Schadenberg - Euthanasia Prevention Coalition Canada Executive DirectorTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistIn the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mohamed Gomaa about the Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit with Saudi leaders as there is doubt about the Biden administration's commitment to the Middle East.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Alex Schadenberg the extensive lax euthanasia practices in Canada including people and veterans with mental conditions.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Ted Rall about Twitter founder Jack Dorsey urging Elon Musk to release the Twitter Files about Hunter Biden laptop censorship. Elon Musk has already fired lawyer James Baker related to the files.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
saudi arabia
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105249899_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_852591765e1cbfafe2a2d71cd7fa960d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
twitter, joe biden, xi jinping, china, saudi arabia, canada, euthanasia, justin trudeau, hunter biden, аудио
twitter, joe biden, xi jinping, china, saudi arabia, canada, euthanasia, justin trudeau, hunter biden, аудио
Europe Faces Economic Peril as China and Saudi Arabia Expand Relations
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the state visit of Chinese officials to Saudi Arabia.
Mohamed Gomaa - Journalist, experienced in US & Middle Eastern Affairs
Alex Schadenberg - Euthanasia Prevention Coalition Canada Executive Director
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with Mohamed Gomaa about the Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit with Saudi leaders as there is doubt about the Biden administration's commitment to the Middle East.
In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Alex Schadenberg the extensive lax euthanasia practices in Canada including people and veterans with mental conditions.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Ted Rall about Twitter founder Jack Dorsey urging Elon Musk to release the Twitter Files about Hunter Biden laptop censorship. Elon Musk has already fired lawyer James Baker related to the files.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.