https://sputniknews.com/20221209/elton-john-quits-twitter-1105283906.html

Elton John Quits Twitter

Elton John Quits Twitter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - British musician Elton John said on Friday that he was leaving Twitter because of concerns that misinformation on the social media... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T18:56+0000

2022-12-09T18:56+0000

2022-12-09T18:56+0000

viral

twitter

social media

elton john

elon musk

misinformation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105967/88/1059678818_0:0:2479:1395_1920x0_80_0_0_1b7079eedb82af8416cfa5fc0cc31393.jpg

"All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world," Sir Elton John tweeted. Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk replied to John's post, praising his music and expressing hope that he will soon decide to use the platform again. Musk also asked the artist if there was any misinformation in particular that he was concerned about.In a separate statement, Musk said Twitter has been doing a much better job of combating disinformation since his takeover.Earlier this week, Democratic congressmen Adam Schiff and Mark Takano delivered a letter to Musk, urging him to address the alleged rise in “hate speech” on the platform.The lawmakers cited data from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, claiming that slurs against black people have tripled, slurs against women are up by one-third, slurs against gay men are up 58% and slurs against Jewish people are up 61%.For his part, Musk contested the claims that hate speech has increased on the platform.“False, hate speech impressions are actually down by 1/3 for Twitter now vs. prior to acquisition,” Musk said in response to a Tweet on the data by Schiff.

https://sputniknews.com/20221209/part-two-of-twitter-files-platforms-secret-blacklists-revealed-1105265129.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

twitter, social media, elton john, elon musk, misinformation