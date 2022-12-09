https://sputniknews.com/20221209/elon-musks-spacex-puts-40-satellites-of-rival-company-oneweb-into-orbit-1105260895.html

Elon Musk's SpaceX Puts 40 Satellites of Rival Company OneWeb Into Orbit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Elon Musk's SpaceX has put 40 satellites of its rival in the sphere of space-based internet communications, OneWeb, into orbit, the company...

"Mission success! We are delighted to report we have made contact with all 40 satellites from #OneWebLaunch15," OneWeb tweeted.According to OneWeb, with this latest launch, the company has now almost 80% of its planned low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation deployed.In March, OneWeb suspended all future launches from the Russian-leased cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Moscow demanded that the company provide guarantees for non-military use of the satellites and asked that the UK government sell its stake in the enterprise.The OneWeb satellites are designed to build a space-based communications system providing broadband internet access to any location across the globe.

