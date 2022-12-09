International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221209/chinas-port-projects-in-ghana-to-drive-growth-president-says-1105266945.html
China’s Port Projects in Ghana to Drive Growth, President Says
China’s Port Projects in Ghana to Drive Growth, President Says
In this article you will read about China's port projects that according to Ghanian president help to drive the African country's economy
2022-12-09T11:37+0000
2022-12-09T11:37+0000
africa
west africa
ghana
port
construction
infrastructure
aid
cooperation
china
economic growth
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105267477_0:92:3313:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_06260ab0c27b541ef6c4e0d12f6910a4.jpg
Two Chinese port projects under Ghana's port expansion program will drive economic growth in the African country, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated.The project is being implemented by China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), which is constructing the oil and gas terminal, floating dry dock, and ship maintenance facility.According to CHEC, the construction will be finished in the next 18-22 months, while putting the port parts into operation will create around 500 local jobs.China has been providing assistance to Africa for several decades. In particular, China invested $200 million in the recent construction of Zimbabwe's six-story parliament building to replace the old parliament constructed in British colony times. However, the development of public facilities accounts for only a small portion of Chinese infrastructure projects in Africa: the Asian country is actively manifesting itself in other areas, including poverty alleviation and infrastructure development. In November, the Afro-China alliance aiming to combat poverty was established. At the end of the alliance’s opening ceremony, the Annual Report on Poverty Reduction in Africa 2022 and China-Africa Poverty Reduction and Development Cooperation Case Series 2022 were prepared and released.The ceremony’s participants indicated that China is currently cooperating with Africa to reduce poverty in seven areas, such as agriculture, healthcare, education, human resource development cooperation, infrastructure construction and digital economy cooperation.The construction of the Tanzania-Zambia railway, known as the road of freedom and friendship, was cited during the ceremony as an example of successful cooperation between the two countries.Notably, according to the Center for Global Development’s analysis from February 2022, China's two main overseas development banks invested $23 billion in infrastructure projects on the continent between 2007 and 2020, $8 billion more than the combined contribution of Africa’s other top eight lenders, including the World Bank, African Development Bank and Western development banks.Meanwhile, the development of many infrastructure projects in Africa is being carried out by China as part of its “Belt and Road” initiative aimed at developing infrastructure in a number of developing countries.In addition, China is actively supporting Africa in the health sphere. During the pandemic, China supplied the African continent with vaccines and personal protective equipment.
https://sputniknews.com/20221126/china-helps-africa-to-erase-colonial-past-experts-say-1104681170.html
africa
west africa
ghana
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105267477_291:0:3022:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b57385f8e634dd06f626b31c1fdfaebc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china’s port projects in ghana, china's assistance to african, china's aid to africa, china in africa, the belt and road program
china’s port projects in ghana, china's assistance to african, china's aid to africa, china in africa, the belt and road program

China’s Port Projects in Ghana to Drive Growth, President Says

11:37 GMT 09.12.2022
© AP Photo / Eranga JayawardenaA Chinese construction worker stands on land that was reclaimed from the Indian Ocean for the Colombo Port City project on January 2, 2018. The project was initiated as part of China's ambitious Belt and Road initiative in Colombo, Sri Lanka. China says its initiative to build ports and other infrastructure paid for with Chinese loans across Asia and Africa will boost trade.
A Chinese construction worker stands on land that was reclaimed from the Indian Ocean for the Colombo Port City project on January 2, 2018. The project was initiated as part of China's ambitious Belt and Road initiative in Colombo, Sri Lanka. China says its initiative to build ports and other infrastructure paid for with Chinese loans across Asia and Africa will boost trade. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2022
© AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
Experts have applauded China's assistance to African countries and underlined that, unlike the West, China sticks to the principle of non-intervention and does not use its aid as a political instrument.
Two Chinese port projects under Ghana's port expansion program will drive economic growth in the African country, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated.
“The construction of the modern oil and gas services terminal is part of the strategic development of the port of Takoradi. The completion of this project will accommodate oil and gas service providers, fabrication companies, exploration companies, and their suppliers for supply-base activities," Akufo-Addo elaborated.
The project is being implemented by China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), which is constructing the oil and gas terminal, floating dry dock, and ship maintenance facility.
"The floating dry dock and ship maintenance facility is meant to carry out maintenance work on vessels. I have no doubt that this project and many others will spur rapid economic growth and accelerate the development of our economy," the president said.
According to CHEC, the construction will be finished in the next 18-22 months, while putting the port parts into operation will create around 500 local jobs.
China has been providing assistance to Africa for several decades. In particular, China invested $200 million in the recent construction of Zimbabwe's six-story parliament building to replace the old parliament constructed in British colony times.
However, the development of public facilities accounts for only a small portion of Chinese infrastructure projects in Africa: the Asian country is actively manifesting itself in other areas, including poverty alleviation and infrastructure development.
In November, the Afro-China alliance aiming to combat poverty was established. At the end of the alliance’s opening ceremony, the Annual Report on Poverty Reduction in Africa 2022 and China-Africa Poverty Reduction and Development Cooperation Case Series 2022 were prepared and released.
The ceremony’s participants indicated that China is currently cooperating with Africa to reduce poverty in seven areas, such as agriculture, healthcare, education, human resource development cooperation, infrastructure construction and digital economy cooperation.
The construction of the Tanzania-Zambia railway, known as the road of freedom and friendship, was cited during the ceremony as an example of successful cooperation between the two countries.
The entrance to the new Parliament building where Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivered his State of the Nation Address in Mt Hampden, about 18 kilometres west of the capital Harare, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2022
Africa
China Helps Africa To Erase Colonial Past, Experts Say
26 November, 07:42 GMT
Notably, according to the Center for Global Development’s analysis from February 2022, China's two main overseas development banks invested $23 billion in infrastructure projects on the continent between 2007 and 2020, $8 billion more than the combined contribution of Africa’s other top eight lenders, including the World Bank, African Development Bank and Western development banks.
Meanwhile, the development of many infrastructure projects in Africa is being carried out by China as part of its “Belt and Road” initiative aimed at developing infrastructure in a number of developing countries.
In addition, China is actively supporting Africa in the health sphere. During the pandemic, China supplied the African continent with vaccines and personal protective equipment.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала