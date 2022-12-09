https://sputniknews.com/20221209/chinas-port-projects-in-ghana-to-drive-growth-president-says-1105266945.html

China’s Port Projects in Ghana to Drive Growth, President Says

In this article you will read about China's port projects that according to Ghanian president help to drive the African country's economy

Two Chinese port projects under Ghana's port expansion program will drive economic growth in the African country, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated.The project is being implemented by China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), which is constructing the oil and gas terminal, floating dry dock, and ship maintenance facility.According to CHEC, the construction will be finished in the next 18-22 months, while putting the port parts into operation will create around 500 local jobs.China has been providing assistance to Africa for several decades. In particular, China invested $200 million in the recent construction of Zimbabwe's six-story parliament building to replace the old parliament constructed in British colony times. However, the development of public facilities accounts for only a small portion of Chinese infrastructure projects in Africa: the Asian country is actively manifesting itself in other areas, including poverty alleviation and infrastructure development. In November, the Afro-China alliance aiming to combat poverty was established. At the end of the alliance’s opening ceremony, the Annual Report on Poverty Reduction in Africa 2022 and China-Africa Poverty Reduction and Development Cooperation Case Series 2022 were prepared and released.The ceremony’s participants indicated that China is currently cooperating with Africa to reduce poverty in seven areas, such as agriculture, healthcare, education, human resource development cooperation, infrastructure construction and digital economy cooperation.The construction of the Tanzania-Zambia railway, known as the road of freedom and friendship, was cited during the ceremony as an example of successful cooperation between the two countries.Notably, according to the Center for Global Development’s analysis from February 2022, China's two main overseas development banks invested $23 billion in infrastructure projects on the continent between 2007 and 2020, $8 billion more than the combined contribution of Africa’s other top eight lenders, including the World Bank, African Development Bank and Western development banks.Meanwhile, the development of many infrastructure projects in Africa is being carried out by China as part of its “Belt and Road” initiative aimed at developing infrastructure in a number of developing countries.In addition, China is actively supporting Africa in the health sphere. During the pandemic, China supplied the African continent with vaccines and personal protective equipment.

