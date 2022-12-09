https://sputniknews.com/20221209/china-reveals-purchase-of-over-1-million-gold-ounces-first-addition-to-reserves-since-2019-1105284521.html

China Reveals Purchase of Over 1 Million Gold Ounces, First Addition to Reserves Since 2019

China Reveals Purchase of Over 1 Million Gold Ounces, First Addition to Reserves Since 2019

Nations around the world went on a buying spree for gold earlier this year, which analysts fear may hint at growing economic instability. The precious metal... 09.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-09T20:12+0000

2022-12-09T20:12+0000

2022-12-09T20:08+0000

world

gold

china

purchase

electronics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107983/11/1079831122_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_5c95d49fc2b8d3e7c0973f4716ed680e.jpg

According to the most recent data published by China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the socialist state recently made its first purchase of gold for its reserves in nearly three years.The data, published at the start of the month, showed that China bought 1.03 million ounces of the precious metal, or the equivalent of 32 tons, worth $1.8 billion.The purchase came amid a flurry of buys by other countries. According to the World Gold Council, the third quarter of 2022, from July 1 to September 30, witnessed the largest-ever mass of gold purchases for such a time period at 399 tons. The high demand has driven up prices, which are currently around $1,775 an ounce.The purchase of gold is also seen as reflecting the increasing volatility of global markets, as whispers of a global recession in the coming year grow stronger.That central role has also made China the world’s largest buyer of semiconductor chips used in electronics - and made those chips an important battlefield in the stiffening competition between Beijing and Washington. US ally South Korea and the government in Taiwan, which enjoys informal US support, make most of the world’s computer chips, and China buys a large amount of them. Taiwan’s centrality in making high-end chips has also made American strategists fret about the implications of a potential Chinese takeover of the island, which Beijing sees as a rebellious Chinese province.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

gold, china, purchase, electronics