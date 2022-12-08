https://sputniknews.com/20221208/venezuelan-leader-maduro-calls-argentine-vp-kirchners-sentence-political-persecution-1105199570.html

Venezuelan Leader Maduro Calls Argentine VP Kirchner's Sentence 'Political Persecution'

Venezuelan Leader Maduro Calls Argentine VP Kirchner's Sentence 'Political Persecution'

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, sentenced to six years in prison for corruption, has become a victim of... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T13:49+0000

2022-12-08T13:49+0000

2022-12-08T13:49+0000

americas

nicolas maduro

venezuela

latin america

argentina

cristina fernandez

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083131074_0:0:1559:878_1920x0_80_0_0_6267c5d95506498119631928544abd6c.jpg

Earlier, the presidents of Brazil, Mexico and Argentina itself spoke out in support of Kirchner.On Tuesday, a court sentenced Kirchner to six years in prison and banned her from holding public office for life in a corruption case. However, the vice president is still at large and can appeal.

americas

venezuela

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maduro lambasts fernandez's sentence