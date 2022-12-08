International
Venezuelan Leader Maduro Calls Argentine VP Kirchner's Sentence 'Political Persecution'
Venezuelan Leader Maduro Calls Argentine VP Kirchner's Sentence 'Political Persecution'
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, sentenced to six years in prison for corruption, has become a victim of political persecution, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said.
Earlier, the presidents of Brazil, Mexico and Argentina itself spoke out in support of Kirchner.On Tuesday, a court sentenced Kirchner to six years in prison and banned her from holding public office for life in a corruption case. However, the vice president is still at large and can appeal.
13:49 GMT 08.12.2022
