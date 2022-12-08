https://sputniknews.com/20221208/us-theft-of-syrian-oil-driving-diesel-prices-sky-high-in-areas-of-government-control-1105239001.html

US Theft of Syrian Oil Driving Diesel Prices Sky-High in Areas of Government Control

According to the reports, the price of diesel fuel is so high in Syria that many are using alternative fuels to cook and stay warm, including firewood and nut shells, which provide more energy that diesel.According to UN World Food Program data, in October 2022, the price of diesel in Damascus, Homs, Latakia, and Hama governorates was twice that in Deir ez-Zor and six times that seen in al-Hasakah.However, this price hike hasn’t come in a vacuum: Syria’s domestic oil output has almost totally disappeared since the civil war started in 2011, severing the country into factions competing to overthrow the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. While Assad has reasserted control over most of the country west of the Euphrates River, aside from parts of Idlib Governorate occupied by Turkish-backed Islamist rebels, it has continued to be deprived of the oil-reach eastern provinces, where US-backed Kurdish forces hold sway.In five days in August 2022 alone, 398 tanker trucks worth of crude oil were taken by US forces in this way. Assuming the trucks had an average cargo capacity of 7,300 gallons each, that amounts to 2.2 million gallons, or 52,380 barrels of crude oil.The loss of oil revenue, as well as the ongoing economic crisis caused by restrictive US sanctions and regular air attacks by Israeli fighter jets, have shrunk the Syrian government’s financial resources.As a consequence, the Syrian government has been forced to begin passing some of its previously public services to the private sector. In October, Damascus began allowing private investment into electricity, with Electricity Minister Ghassan Al-Zamil noting it was specifically in reaction to the harmful effects of US sanctions.Compounding the economic crisis was a failure of Syria’s wheat and barley crops amid a persistent drought. The government responded by buying grain from farmers at above-market prices, but the food shortfall has been amplified by a rise in grain prices around the globe as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, where Kiev has withheld grain shipments. Kiev has claimed that Moscow’s special operation has made the shipments unsafe, but it has been Ukraine, not Russia, that has used a special safety corridor for grain transport ships as a way to attack the Russian naval base in Sevastopol, Crimea, using drones.The grain crisis has been especially acute for arid Middle Eastern states like Syria and Egypt, which import large amounts of grain every year to meet their population’s needs. In August, Egypt hosted an “Arab Unity” summit aimed at finding regional solutions to crises like that of grain prices, and Cairo has since imposed electricity rationing to conserve fuel so it can concentrate its foreign currency reserves on buying food.*Al-Qaeda, Daesh: terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries

