International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/us-senators-introduce-bill-to-reduce-pentagon-reliance-on-china-for-critical-minerals-1105194983.html
US Senators Introduce Bill to Reduce Pentagon Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
US Senators Introduce Bill to Reduce Pentagon Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senators Mitt Romney and Dan Sullivan introduced new legislation that aims to ensure the US Defense Department can reduce reliance on... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T12:15+0000
2022-12-08T12:15+0000
military
us-china relations
us
china
pentagon
minerals
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_0:53:1200:728_1920x0_80_0_0_fa61877215c2b894c98f5ec04635d364.jpg
The lawmakers said the act’s objective is to achieve critical mineral supply chain independence for the Pentagon by 2027.The bill authorizes the use of $1 billion to execute the procurement strategy and requires the Defense Logistics Agency to develop a strategy to expedite critical mineral mining and processing.The Biden administration has identified 50 critical minerals that are essential to US economic or national security which have supply chains vulnerable to disruption. The US is 100% import dependent on at least 15 of the critical materials, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). China is the United States’ primary import source for around a dozen or more of the critical materials identified, USGS data revealed.A number of the minerals on the list, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite are critical for the production of electric vehicles and transitioning to a green economy. The White House projected that demand for these minerals is set to grow by up to 4,000% in the next several decades.China is the most dominant of critical mineral sources, controlling about 90% of the global rare earths markets and is the most dominant in a slew of others. The White House also said China controls 87% of the global permanent magnet market, which are used in EV motors, defense systems, electronics, and wind turbines.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104850/94/1048509437_80:0:1120:780_1920x0_80_0_0_6d97d8cec7e5284baa827eb222644587.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senators introduce bill to reduce pentagon reliance on china for critical minerals
us senators introduce bill to reduce pentagon reliance on china for critical minerals

US Senators Introduce Bill to Reduce Pentagon Reliance on China for Critical Minerals

12:15 GMT 08.12.2022
CC0 / / Rare-earth oxides
Rare-earth oxides - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senators Mitt Romney and Dan Sullivan introduced new legislation that aims to ensure the US Defense Department can reduce reliance on China for critical minerals by boosting funding for mining operations in the United States and allied countries.

"China’s rise in power is aided by its monopolization of raw materials and the US must secure critical mineral independence to bolster our security," Romney said in a press release on Wednesday. "Rapid, strategic investments by the US and its allies in the mining and processing of critical minerals are needed to meet the security challenges we face today."

The lawmakers said the act’s objective is to achieve critical mineral supply chain independence for the Pentagon by 2027.
The bill authorizes the use of $1 billion to execute the procurement strategy and requires the Defense Logistics Agency to develop a strategy to expedite critical mineral mining and processing.
The Biden administration has identified 50 critical minerals that are essential to US economic or national security which have supply chains vulnerable to disruption. The US is 100% import dependent on at least 15 of the critical materials, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). China is the United States’ primary import source for around a dozen or more of the critical materials identified, USGS data revealed.
© AP PhotoThis is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
© AP Photo
A number of the minerals on the list, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite are critical for the production of electric vehicles and transitioning to a green economy. The White House projected that demand for these minerals is set to grow by up to 4,000% in the next several decades.
China is the most dominant of critical mineral sources, controlling about 90% of the global rare earths markets and is the most dominant in a slew of others. The White House also said China controls 87% of the global permanent magnet market, which are used in EV motors, defense systems, electronics, and wind turbines.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала