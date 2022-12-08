https://sputniknews.com/20221208/us-house-passes-new-2023-defense-spending-bill-valued-at-nearly-850-billion-1105256645.html

US House Passes New 2023 Defense Spending Bill Valued at Nearly $850 Billion

US House Passes New 2023 Defense Spending Bill Valued at Nearly $850 Billion

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a new version of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that provides $847.3 billion in... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

House lawmakers passed the NDAA in a vote of 350-80, advancing the legislation to consideration by the Senate, who is slated to pass it before the end of the year. The bill required a two-thirds majority to advance, and received both bipartisan support and opposition, with 45 Democrats and 35 Republicans voting against it.Lawmakers included the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act in the NDAA, which would authorize up to $10 billion in security assistance to modernize Taiwan’s security capabilities. The legislation also includes $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative – $500 million more than requested by Biden for Ukraine.The bill provides a 4.6% pay raise to US military service members and Defense Department civilian employees among other efforts to address cost of living increases amid rising inflation.The bill also includes a measure to sanction individuals engaged in significant transactions of gold with Russia.Republican lawmakers were successful in their push to include a measure compelling Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to rescind the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, although they are still seeking reinstatement and back pay for persons separated from service.Some Republicans have instead proposed passing a short-term continuing resolution to allow the next Congress, the lower chamber of which they will control, to craft a budget.

