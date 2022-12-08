https://sputniknews.com/20221208/us-considering-ukraines-request-to-provide-cluster-munitions-reports-suggest-1105195650.html
US Considering Ukraine's Request to Provide Cluster Munitions, Reports Suggest
US Considering Ukraine's Request to Provide Cluster Munitions, Reports Suggest
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is considering Ukraine's request for cluster weapons that are banned by more than 100 countries, American media... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T12:34+0000
2022-12-08T12:34+0000
2022-12-08T12:34+0000
military
us
ukraine
cluster bombs
cluster munitions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105616/31/1056163110_0:0:591:333_1920x0_80_0_0_19519622261c3ca810791886e696b238.jpg
The report said on Wednesday that Ukraine is requesting cluster munition warheads and weapons to use against Russian forces amid its special military operation.Senior US administration officials have been considering this request for several months and have yet to reject it, the report added.The reason the request hasn't received significant support is because of statutory restrictions US Congress put in place on the transfer of US cluster munitions, the report said.A congressional aide told the press that the cluster munitions would not help Ukraine make gains on the battlefield.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105616/31/1056163110_5:0:530:394_1920x0_80_0_0_818d2bb38d1df9774fbb02b007d02a5b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, ukraine, cluster munition, ukraine asks us for cluster bombs
us, ukraine, cluster munition, ukraine asks us for cluster bombs
US Considering Ukraine's Request to Provide Cluster Munitions, Reports Suggest
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is considering Ukraine's request for cluster weapons that are banned by more than 100 countries, American media reported citing US and Ukrainian officials.
The report said on Wednesday that Ukraine is requesting cluster munition warheads
and weapons to use against Russian forces amid its special military operation.
Senior US administration officials have been considering this request for several months and have yet to reject it, the report added.
The reason the request hasn't received significant support is because of statutory restrictions US Congress put in place on the transfer of US cluster munitions, the report said.
A congressional aide told the press that the cluster munitions would not help Ukraine make gains on the battlefield.