US Considering Ukraine's Request to Provide Cluster Munitions, Reports Suggest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is considering Ukraine's request for cluster weapons that are banned by more than 100 countries, American media... 08.12.2022

2022-12-08T12:34+0000

2022-12-08T12:34+0000

2022-12-08T12:34+0000

The report said on Wednesday that Ukraine is requesting cluster munition warheads and weapons to use against Russian forces amid its special military operation.Senior US administration officials have been considering this request for several months and have yet to reject it, the report added.The reason the request hasn't received significant support is because of statutory restrictions US Congress put in place on the transfer of US cluster munitions, the report said.A congressional aide told the press that the cluster munitions would not help Ukraine make gains on the battlefield.

