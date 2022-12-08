https://sputniknews.com/20221208/uk-promises-justice-for-kenyan-mother-allegedly-killed--dumped-in-septic-tank-by-british-soldier-1105203430.html

UK Promises Justice for Kenyan Mother Allegedly Killed & Dumped in Septic Tank by British Soldier

The UK is willing to bring justice for Kenyan mother Agnes Wanjiru, who was allegedly murdered at the hands of a British soldier back in 2012, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told Kenya’s President William Ruto on Wednesday during his visit to Nairobi.

The UK has claimed to be willing to bring justice for the Kenyan mother murdered in 2012, allegedly at the hands of a British soldier, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told Kenya’s President William Ruto on Wednesday during his visit to Nairobi.The lifeless body of Agnes Wanjiru, a mother of a five-month-old baby girl, was found inside a septic tank at Lion's Court Inn hotel in the town of Nanyuki in central Kenya in March 2012, almost three months since she was last seen walking into the hotel from a nearby bar accompanied by one or two British soldiers.At the time, Kenyan police, which requested cooperation from the UK Ministry of Defence, launched an investigation into the case, but they were not able to identify the murderer of the 21-year-old mother. In 2019, a Kenyan court concluded that Wanjiru had been murdered by one or two UK servicemen.In 2021, one of the soldiers who was at the hotel narrated what happened the night Nanyuki was killed, accusing the UK Army leadership of “covering up” the incident. Following the accusations, the Royal Military Police launched a murder inquiry, but the results of the investigations were never made public.The witness quoted in the media report claimed that his comrade led him, along with a group of other soldiers, to the hotel’s septic tank, where they found the body of the young woman.Kenyan police reopened the investigations into Wanjiru's murder following the British media report.Nanyuki’s killing is one of many reports of British soldiers being involved in unlawful deeds, especially when dealing with the locals. In March 2021, British Army personnel on a training excursion were blamed for starting a fire that destroyed part of the 49,000-acre Lolldaiga Hills Ranch wildlife conservancy, with one of the soldiers reportedly writing a social media post about his role in the arson.

