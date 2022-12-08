https://sputniknews.com/20221208/twitter-twists-trump-org-convictions-moore-v-harper-1105170092.html

Twitter Twists, Trump Org Convictions, Moore v. Harper

NATO considers moving funds for Afghanistan to Ukraine, Hertz has to pay for false theft claims, and Americans need more time off. 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

Political and foreign affairs analyst and independent journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Russian oil price cap and Turkey’s role in the cap’s efficacy, the threat of war between Turkey and Greece, the arrest of dozens of alleged anti-government conspirators in Germany, and what to look for during the Chinese president’s state visit to Saudi Arabia.International director of Latin American news outlet El Ciudadano Denis Rogatyuk discusses the conviction of Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner, political lawfare against progressive political figures in Latin America, and Peruvian President Pedro Castillo’s suspension of congress.Journalist, activist, and commentator Arn Menconi discusses the results of the Georgia Senate runoffs, the fraud conviction of the Trump Organization, the White House pressing for immunity for the Saudi crown prince, and the revelation that Twitter’s general counsel came between its CEO and the data intended for journalists.Lawyer, writer, former journalist and environmental advocate Steven Donziger discusses the first hearing of the Moore v. Harper case being taken up by the Supreme Court, how it could allow for the nullification of the popular vote in the United States, and his ongoing legal battle against Chevron for his legal work prosecuting their environmental degradation.The Misfits also discussed a new lawsuit against Amazon for deceiving customers, and the ongoing pursuit of justice for assassinated Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu-Akleh.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

