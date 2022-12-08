https://sputniknews.com/20221208/syrias-idlib-de-escalation-zone-attacked-twice-in-past-day-reconciliation-center-says-1105174981.html

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Attacked Twice in Past Day, Reconciliation Center Says

"Two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the province of Idlib," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.Major General Yegorov said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

