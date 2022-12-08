International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/russian-citizen-viktor-bout-returns-to-homeland-foreign-ministry-says-1105197667.html
Russian Citizen Viktor Bout is Returning Home After Being Swapped for US Athlete Griner
Russian Citizen Viktor Bout is Returning Home After Being Swapped for US Athlete Griner
08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T13:16+0000
2022-12-08T13:19+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101424/68/1014246804_0:221:3501:2190_1920x0_80_0_0_3567f811c73d58bdd86778e545529957.jpg
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101424/68/1014246804_142:0:3357:2411_1920x0_80_0_0_d4cc0ac54873c6a1731144926c863907.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viktor bout, russia
viktor bout, russia

Russian Citizen Viktor Bout is Returning Home After Being Swapped for US Athlete Griner

13:16 GMT 08.12.2022 (Updated: 13:19 GMT 08.12.2022)
© SputnikViktor Bout
Viktor Bout - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала