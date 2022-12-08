https://sputniknews.com/20221208/russia-lambasts-reports-of-sharp-increase-in-hiv-rates-as-provocative-propaganda-1105179101.html

Russia Lambasts Reports of Sharp Increase in HIV Rates as Provocative Propaganda

Russia Lambasts Reports of Sharp Increase in HIV Rates as Provocative Propaganda

European press has claimed that Russia accounted for 3.9% of all HIV infections in the world, sitting in the top-5 countries in the spread of the disease. 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T10:48+0000

2022-12-08T10:48+0000

2022-12-08T10:48+0000

russia

hiv

russia

aids

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101766/54/1017665489_0:332:2059:1490_1920x0_80_0_0_dced9f925ccef43824d01d5bf3924c83.jpg

The Russian Health Ministry has lambasted reports pointing towards swiftly rising numbers of HIV infections in the country as "propaganda" and a "provocation", noting that the data behind the allegations is incorrect.Moscow stressed that the reports cite hand-picked statistics from various sources, warping the real situation with the state of HIV infection in Russia. It also affirmed that HIV incidence has decreased by 31.4% from 2018 to 2021, from 58.6 to 40.2 per 100,000 people.In addition, the ministry noted that Russia is one of the countries that has implemented effective counter-measures against the infections. Among other things, Russia managed to test a vast number of citizens, with around 30% of the population being checked for the disease. Likewise, close to 84% of those infected receive antiretroviral therapy.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

hiv, russia, unaids, russia denies reports of hiv crisis, hiv pandemic, aids