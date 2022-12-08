https://sputniknews.com/20221208/report-cia-warned-turkey-that-strikes-against-syria-threaten-us-troops-1105174394.html

Report: CIA Warned Turkey That Strikes Against Syria Threaten US Troops

Report: CIA Warned Turkey That Strikes Against Syria Threaten US Troops

Turkey has been bombing parts of Syria and Iraq since November 20, a week after a terrorist attack in Istanbul that the Turkish government says was carried out... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T04:04+0000

2022-12-08T04:04+0000

2022-12-08T04:00+0000

world

turkey

syria

syrian democratic forces (sdf)

kurdistan workers' party (pkk)

bill burns

hakan fidan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104613708_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dece99d78382f9ca3e01deefae844a14.jpg

CIA Director Bill Burns told the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, Hakan Fidan, that Turkish artillery fire and airstrikes in northern Syria are putting US troops at risk, according to Axios.The call between the two intelligence agency heads came after a Turkish airstrike reportedly landed less than 1,000 feet from US troops stationed in the region of al-Hasakah in northern Syria.There are currently around 900 US troops stationed in Syria, most of whom are stationed at bases of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Their stated mission is to help the organization fight the remnants of Daesh* forces.Turkey has been bombing Syria as it blames Kurdish militants for a November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul. No group has taken responsibility for the attack and both the US-backed SDF and the largest militant group, the Kurdistan Workers Party, have denied involvement.The White House and CIA declined to comment on the Burns-Fidan phone call.But two sources briefed on the call said Burns told Fidan that the attack put US troops at risk and warned him against a potential ground invasion.A ground invasion would put US troops and their allies in a precarious position in the war-torn area.Both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley have spoken to Turkish officials about the strikes in the past weeks. State Department spokesperson Ned Price also told reporters on Tuesday that the US has told Turkey publicly and privately that it opposes military action, including a ground invasion.James Jeffery, a former United States ambassador in Turkey, also visited with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

turkey, syria, syrian democratic forces (sdf), kurdistan workers' party (pkk), bill burns, hakan fidan