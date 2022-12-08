International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/report-cia-warned-turkey-that-strikes-against-syria-threaten-us-troops-1105174394.html
Report: CIA Warned Turkey That Strikes Against Syria Threaten US Troops
Report: CIA Warned Turkey That Strikes Against Syria Threaten US Troops
Turkey has been bombing parts of Syria and Iraq since November 20, a week after a terrorist attack in Istanbul that the Turkish government says was carried out... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-08T04:04+0000
2022-12-08T04:00+0000
world
turkey
syria
syrian democratic forces (sdf)
kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
bill burns
hakan fidan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104613708_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dece99d78382f9ca3e01deefae844a14.jpg
CIA Director Bill Burns told the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, Hakan Fidan, that Turkish artillery fire and airstrikes in northern Syria are putting US troops at risk, according to Axios.The call between the two intelligence agency heads came after a Turkish airstrike reportedly landed less than 1,000 feet from US troops stationed in the region of al-Hasakah in northern Syria.There are currently around 900 US troops stationed in Syria, most of whom are stationed at bases of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Their stated mission is to help the organization fight the remnants of Daesh* forces.Turkey has been bombing Syria as it blames Kurdish militants for a November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul. No group has taken responsibility for the attack and both the US-backed SDF and the largest militant group, the Kurdistan Workers Party, have denied involvement.The White House and CIA declined to comment on the Burns-Fidan phone call.But two sources briefed on the call said Burns told Fidan that the attack put US troops at risk and warned him against a potential ground invasion.A ground invasion would put US troops and their allies in a precarious position in the war-torn area.Both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley have spoken to Turkish officials about the strikes in the past weeks. State Department spokesperson Ned Price also told reporters on Tuesday that the US has told Turkey publicly and privately that it opposes military action, including a ground invasion.James Jeffery, a former United States ambassador in Turkey, also visited with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104613708_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83bb9fd08c5f097c311749078546e218.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, syria, syrian democratic forces (sdf), kurdistan workers' party (pkk), bill burns, hakan fidan
turkey, syria, syrian democratic forces (sdf), kurdistan workers' party (pkk), bill burns, hakan fidan

Report: CIA Warned Turkey That Strikes Against Syria Threaten US Troops

04:04 GMT 08.12.2022
© AP Photo / Baderkhan AhmadA smoke rises from an oil depot struck by Turkish air force near the town of Qamishli, Syria, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Turkey's president says he will carry out a land invasion into Kurdish areas of northern Syria. Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement in Ankara Wednesday came after Turkey carried out a barrage of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq in recent days.
A smoke rises from an oil depot struck by Turkish air force near the town of Qamishli, Syria, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Turkey's president says he will carry out a land invasion into Kurdish areas of northern Syria. Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement in Ankara Wednesday came after Turkey carried out a barrage of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militants in northern Syria and Iraq in recent days. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2022
© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Turkey has been bombing parts of Syria and Iraq since November 20, a week after a terrorist attack in Istanbul that the Turkish government says was carried out by Kurdish militants.
CIA Director Bill Burns told the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, Hakan Fidan, that Turkish artillery fire and airstrikes in northern Syria are putting US troops at risk, according to Axios.
The call between the two intelligence agency heads came after a Turkish airstrike reportedly landed less than 1,000 feet from US troops stationed in the region of al-Hasakah in northern Syria.
There are currently around 900 US troops stationed in Syria, most of whom are stationed at bases of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Their stated mission is to help the organization fight the remnants of Daesh* forces.
Turkey has been bombing Syria as it blames Kurdish militants for a November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul. No group has taken responsibility for the attack and both the US-backed SDF and the largest militant group, the Kurdistan Workers Party, have denied involvement.
The White House and CIA declined to comment on the Burns-Fidan phone call.
But two sources briefed on the call said Burns told Fidan that the attack put US troops at risk and warned him against a potential ground invasion.
A ground invasion would put US troops and their allies in a precarious position in the war-torn area.
Both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley have spoken to Turkish officials about the strikes in the past weeks. State Department spokesperson Ned Price also told reporters on Tuesday that the US has told Turkey publicly and privately that it opposes military action, including a ground invasion.
James Jeffery, a former United States ambassador in Turkey, also visited with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала