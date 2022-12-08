https://sputniknews.com/20221208/razor-thin-warnock-win-in-georgia-demonstrates-dems-weaknesses-1105179909.html

Razor-Thin Warnock Win in Georgia Demonstrates Dems’ Weaknesses

Razor-Thin Warnock Win in Georgia Demonstrates Dems’ Weaknesses

Russian Oil Price Cap Unlikely To Succeed, Muriel Bowser Attempts Public Housing Takeover, The Pink Tide In The Age of Multipolarity 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T04:09+0000

2022-12-08T04:09+0000

2022-12-08T12:11+0000

by any means necessary

oil price

eu economy

housing

washington dc

public housing

monroe doctrine

latin america

raphael warnock

georgia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/07/1105171052_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c9de22ddc18325291e7b073a9d794a.png

Razor-Thin Warnock Win In Georgia Demonstrates Dems’ Weaknesses Lead-in: Russian Oil Price Cap Unlikely To Succeed, Muriel Bowser Attempts Public Housing Takeover, The Pink Tide In The Age of Multipolarity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the G7 and European Union’s maneuvers to attempt to limit the price of Russian oil and why they are unlikely to achieve their goal, how these maneuvers are likely to worsen the economic situation of working people in western countries, how Congress betrayed railroad workers in its recent intervention in negotiations between the unions and rail corporations, and why a wildcat strike is unlikely to take place and would hurt labor broadly.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Will Merrifield, Director of the Center for Social Housing and Public Investment to discuss Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s attempts to dissolve the city’s housing authority board and stack it with members loyal to her in response to a federal report detailing terrible conditions in DC public housing, how this fits into a scheme to privatize public housing by leaving it in disrepair, how that playbook has been used all over the nation, and how advocates and public housing residents are fighting back against this scheme and the privatization of public housing.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Frederick Mills, author of “Enrique Dussel’s Ethics of Liberation: An Introduction”, Department Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs and Professor of Philosophy at Bowie State University to discuss the upcoming bicentennial of the Monroe Doctrine and the resistance to it demonstrated in the surge of progressive governments in Latin America; how this “pink tide” fits into broader political trends as global politics begin to move to a multipolar state, and the leadership of indigenous people to this resistance to the Monroe Doctrine.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the Supreme Court hearing arguments in the case of Moore v. Harper, which threatens to upend democratic rights, Raphael Warnock’s victory in the Georgia Senate runoff election and how the close margin in the final result reveals the weakness of the Democratic Party, and the Pentagon failing yet another audit.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

washington dc

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

oil price, eu economy, housing, washington dc, public housing, monroe doctrine, latin america, raphael warnock, georgia, pentagon, аудио