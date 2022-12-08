https://sputniknews.com/20221208/president-putin-takes-part-in-heroes-of-the-fatherland-day-commemoration-1105186245.html

President Putin Takes Part in Heroes of the Fatherland Day Commemoration

President Putin Takes Part in Heroes of the Fatherland Day Commemoration

Heroes of the Fatherland Day is celebrated across the country on December 9, marking the day when the highest military decoration of the Russian Empire - the... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T10:27+0000

2022-12-08T10:27+0000

2022-12-08T10:30+0000

russia

russia

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105394/85/1053948511_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_87f168d5db314d705112a7c63e1869a6.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the event marking Heroes of the Fatherland Day.The head of state is expected to bestow the 'Hero of the Russian Federation' award on approximately 200 people for their outstanding courage.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin participates in event marking Heroes of Fatherland Day Putin participates in event marking Heroes of Fatherland Day 2022-12-08T10:27+0000 true PT22M56S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russia, herro of russia, heroes of the fatherland, awards, military decorations