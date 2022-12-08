International
President Putin Takes Part in Heroes of the Fatherland Day Commemoration
President Putin Takes Part in Heroes of the Fatherland Day Commemoration
Heroes of the Fatherland Day is celebrated across the country on December 9, marking the day when the highest military decoration of the Russian Empire - the... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the event marking Heroes of the Fatherland Day.The head of state is expected to bestow the 'Hero of the Russian Federation' award on approximately 200 people for their outstanding courage.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vladimir putin, russia, herro of russia, heroes of the fatherland, awards, military decorations

President Putin Takes Part in Heroes of the Fatherland Day Commemoration

10:27 GMT 08.12.2022 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 08.12.2022)
Heroes of the Fatherland Day is celebrated across the country on December 9, marking the day when the highest military decoration of the Russian Empire - the Order of St. George - was established.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the event marking Heroes of the Fatherland Day.The head of state is expected to bestow the 'Hero of the Russian Federation' award on approximately 200 people for their outstanding courage.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
