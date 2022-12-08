https://sputniknews.com/20221208/nigerian-cybersecurity-center-tiktoks-invisible-challenge-exposes-devices-to-data-stealing-malware-1105192379.html
Nigerian Cybersecurity Center: TikTok’s Invisible Challenge Exposes Devices to Data-stealing Malware
“Invisible Challenge” on TikTok exposes devices to data-stealing malware, the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) stated.An advisory by the NCC-CSIRT explains: “The Invisible Challenge involves wrapping a somewhat transparent body contouring filter around a presumed naked individual. Attackers are uploading videos to TikTok with a link to software that they claim can reverse the filter’s effects. Those who click on the link and attempt to download the software, known as ‘unfilter,’ are infected with the WASP stealer.”According to the advisory, the WASP stealer is able to obtain Personally Identifiable Information, including names, passwords, financial activity, as well as to collect screenshots, video recordings, or to activate any connected camera or microphone.Given the computer virus's broad scope, the NCC-CSIRT listed a number of precautions such as avoiding clicking on untrusted links, checking the app tray and deleting any apps you don’t remember installing, as well as using anti-malware software and a password manager.The cyber security incidence center NCC-CSIRT collaborates with the Federal Government's Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), aiming to prevent computer risk incidents by preparing, protecting, and securing Nigerian cyberspace.
According to Nigerian Cybersecurity Center’s data, threat actors have used the viral TikTok challenge to spread malware known as WASP (or W4SP) stealer. The same source stated that the WASP stealer, which has a high probability of causing critical damage, is claimed by its creators to be undetectable.
