https://sputniknews.com/20221208/nigerian-cybersecurity-center-tiktoks-invisible-challenge-exposes-devices-to-data-stealing-malware-1105192379.html

Nigerian Cybersecurity Center: TikTok’s Invisible Challenge Exposes Devices to Data-stealing Malware

Nigerian Cybersecurity Center: TikTok’s Invisible Challenge Exposes Devices to Data-stealing Malware

In this article you will read how TikTok’s Invisible Challenge exposes devices to data-stealing malware

2022-12-08T12:02+0000

2022-12-08T12:02+0000

2022-12-08T12:02+0000

africa

west africa

nigeria

cybersecurity

malware

tiktok

wasp

data protection

personal data

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105192525_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0402ee49ad074a5697ed5f421a3a59b7.jpg

“Invisible Challenge” on TikTok exposes devices to data-stealing malware, the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) stated.An advisory by the NCC-CSIRT explains: “The Invisible Challenge involves wrapping a somewhat transparent body contouring filter around a presumed naked individual. Attackers are uploading videos to TikTok with a link to software that they claim can reverse the filter’s effects. Those who click on the link and attempt to download the software, known as ‘unfilter,’ are infected with the WASP stealer.”According to the advisory, the WASP stealer is able to obtain Personally Identifiable Information, including names, passwords, financial activity, as well as to collect screenshots, video recordings, or to activate any connected camera or microphone.Given the computer virus's broad scope, the NCC-CSIRT listed a number of precautions such as avoiding clicking on untrusted links, checking the app tray and deleting any apps you don’t remember installing, as well as using anti-malware software and a password manager.The cyber security incidence center NCC-CSIRT collaborates with the Federal Government's Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), aiming to prevent computer risk incidents by preparing, protecting, and securing Nigerian cyberspace.

https://sputniknews.com/20221109/run-babe-run-internet-furious-over-viral-tiktok-of-groom-smearing-wedding-cake-in-brides-face-1103954019.html

africa

west africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Olga Borodkina

Olga Borodkina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Olga Borodkina

tiktok’s invisible challenge, ncc-csirt, malware on tiktok, nigerian cybersecurity center, wasp stealer