https://sputniknews.com/20221208/nato-knew-ukraine-was-preparing-attacks-on-russian-military-airfields-diplomat-says-1105178603.html

NATO Knew Ukraine Was Preparing Attacks on Russian Military Airfields, Diplomat Says

NATO Knew Ukraine Was Preparing Attacks on Russian Military Airfields, Diplomat Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO was aware of the preparations for the latest attacks by Ukraine on Russian military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-08T07:54+0000

2022-12-08T07:54+0000

2022-12-08T07:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

us

drones

drone attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_0:0:1068:600_1920x0_80_0_0_680b0f46450c9bd80b87fc637ab5cf21.jpg

On Monday, Ukraine launched attacks on the Russian military airfields with what the Russian military said were Soviet-made jet drones. The Russian air defense intercepted the drones, but their fragments killed three and injured four soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Commenting on the attack, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that Washington had not encouraged Kiev to carry out strikes on Russian soil.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian airfields, ukraine, us knew kiev preparing attacks against russia