Mexico Launches Talks With Peru on Asylum to Ex-President Castillo - Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico is launching consultations with Peru's government on granting political asylum to impeached Peruvian President Pedro Castillo... 08.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Castillo was intending to request political asylum in Mexico at the country's embassy in Peru's capital Lima,On Wednesday, Castillo tried to dissolve the country's parliament prior to a new — third — hearing on his impeachment. The army and police rose against Castillo's decision and arrested him.The Peruvian parliament had attempted two impeachment motions against Castillo since he took office last July before succeeding in their third vote on Wednesday. Castillo was arrested after the impeachment procedure. The Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against Castillo on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.La Republica portal reported on Thursday that the Peruvian prosecutor's office has ordered Castillo's seven-day pre-trial detention.First Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in by parliament as the country's new president. She is expected to serve the rest of Castillo's term - until July 2026.

