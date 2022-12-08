International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Killed 141 Civilians in LPR Since Beginning of Escalation, Authorities Say
In this photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014, a Ukrainian government soldier points on a smoke after shelling near Illovaisk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Killed 141 Civilians in LPR Since Beginning of Escalation, Authorities Say

08:03 GMT 08.12.2022
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Donbass people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Moscow began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. Russian forces are targeting power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
Last month, Ukrainian authorities claimed that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.
09:19 GMT 08.12.2022
Borrell: EU Ready to Finance Increased Weapons & Ammo Production to Replenish European Stocks
08:36 GMT 08.12.2022
Ukraine Has Killed 141 Civilians in LPR Since Beginning of Escalation, Authorities Say
08:05 GMT 08.12.2022
NATO Knew Ukraine Was Preparing Attacks on Russian Military Airfields, Diplomat Says
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
NATO Knew Ukraine Was Preparing Attacks on Russian Military Airfields, Diplomat Says
